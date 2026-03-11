Drivers in the category will now compete for the Allan Moffat Cup over the seven round 2026 season and beyond.

The four-time Australian Touring Car Champion’s relationship with rotary-powered Mazdas dates back to the early 1980s.

Moffat won a number of ATCC races in the fondly-remembered RX-7, but the car’s biggest success was winning the 1983 championship, the first and only to date for Mazda.

In the hands of Moffat, the RX-7 also finished on the outright podium at Bathurst three times between 1981 and 1984.

“Allan Moffat is undoubtedly one of the greats of Australian motorsport and the mark he left on the sport is one that will live on for many lifetimes to come,” said Formula RX-8 Director, Justin Lewis.

“While he was known as a Ford man, he was first and foremost a competitor, and when he had the opportunity to bring Mazda into Australian touring car racing in the early 1980s, he did it with professionalism and prowess.

“He took Mazda to its first and only Touring Car crown in 1983 – an achievement that is still regarded as one of the best.

“In the wake of Allan’s passing, we wanted to honour his contribution to the sport through his brief, but successful partnership with Mazda.

“Allan made Mazdas ‘race car cool’ in the 1980s, and we know that our cars and category match that.

“Everyone at Formula RX-8 is looking forward to presenting the Formula RX-8 champion with the Allan Moffat Cup at the final round at Calder Park later this year.”

The Formula RX-8 season will include a National Title event at One Raceway for Round Three, where drivers will compete for a speedway-style Australian #1 as part of the AASA Short Track Nationals series.

The season commences this weekend, March 13-15, as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series opener at The Bend.