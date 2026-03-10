In the 10th running of the Easter enduro, the event once again features a broad mix of categories and cars on track across Friday to Sunday.

The Bathurst 6 Hour grid is set to feature a capacity 72 cars, and the field will enjoy more track time than previous years.

Friday begins with split practice sessions, where Class B1, B2, C, D and E cars will contest their own 40 minute session.

A further 40 minute session will be held for the faster cars in class X, A1, and A2.

All cars combine for another two, one-hour sessions on Friday afternoon ahead of the final practice on Saturday.

Advertisements

A two-part qualifying will set the grid on Saturday afternoon, while the race itself is set to commence at 11:15am on Easter Sunday.

The Trans Am Series headlines a strong support category line-up with their first round of the season, a combined event with the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Also joining the event is Aussie Racing Cars, the Australian Saloon Car Nationals, Super TT, and the Circuit Excel Racing Association.

The full entry list for the Bathurst 6 Hour will be revealed this week, alongside broadcast details that will see live coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bathurst 6 Hour will be held on April 3-5.

2026 Bathurst 6 Hour Schedule

Friday April 3

Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:00 7:10 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10:00 7:15 7:40 Saloon Car Nationals 0:25:00 Practice 1 7:50 8:10 Super TT 0:20:00 Practice 1 8:20 9:00 Bathurst 6 Hour – B1, B2, C, D & Class 0:40:00 Practice 1 9:10 9:50 Bathurst 6 Hour – X, A1 & A2 Classes 0:40:00 Practice 1 10:00 10:20 Circuit Excel Racing Association 0:20:00 Practice 1 10:25 10:50 Aussie Racing Cars 0:25:00 Practice 11:00 11:30 Trans Am Cup 0:30:00 Practice 11:40 12:40 Bathurst 6 Hour 1:00:00 Practice 2 12:45 12:55 Commence Circuit Opening 0:10:00 12:55 13:35 Residents Access 0:40:00 13:35 13:45 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10:00 13:50 14:10 Super TT 0:20:00 Practice 2 14:15 14:35 Circuit Excel Racing Association 0:20:00 Practice 2 14:45 15:10 Aussie Racing Cars 0:25:00 Qualifying 15:20 15:50 Trans Am Cup 0:30:00 Qualifying 16:00 16:25 Saloon Car Nationals 0:25:00 Qualifying 16:30 16:50 Super TT 0:20:00 Qualifying 17:00 18:00 Bathurst 6 Hour 1:00:00 Practice 3 18:15 18:30 Commence Circuit Opening 0:15:00

Saturday April 4

Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:00 7:10 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10:00 7:15 7:35 Circuit Excel Racing Association 0:20:00 Qualifying 7:40 8:05 Saloon Car Nationals 0:25:00 Race 1 8:15 8:40 Super TT 0:25:00 Race 1 8:50 9:15 Aussie Racing Cars 0:25:00 Race 1 9:25 9:55 Circuit Excel Racing Association 0:30:00 Race 1 10:05 10:45 Bathurst 6 Hour 0:40:00 Practice 4 10:50 11:00 Commence Circuit Opening 0:10:00 11:00 11:40 Residents Access 0:40:00 11:40 11:50 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10:00 11:55 12:20 Super TT 0:25:00 Race 2 12:30 12:55 Aussie Racing Cars 0:25:00 Race 2 13:05 13:35 Trans Am Cup 0:30:00 Race 1 13:45 14:05 Bathurst 6 Hour 0:20:00 Qualifying 1 14:15 14:35 Bathurst 6 Hour 0:20:00 Qualifying 2 14:45 15:10 Circuit Excel Racing Association 0:25:00 Race 2 15:20 15:45 Aussie Racing Cars 0:25:00 Race 3 15:55 16:25 Trans Am Cup 0:30:00 Race 2 16:30 16:55 Super TT 0:25:00 Race 3 17:05 17:30 Saloon Car Nationals 0:25:00 Race 2 17:35 17:50 Promoter Demo 0:15:00 18:00 18:15 Commence Circuit Opening 0:15:00

Sunday April 5