TCR Australia champion Josh Buchan turned laps in the Zagame Autosport-run machine at the rural Victorian venue on Tuesday.

Zagame took delivery of the car earlier this year, adding to the trio of 296s that are in the country under the care of Arise Racing.

It’s understood to be owned by Cameron Campbell, who is currently contesting the new Ferrari Challenge Australia series.

TCR regular Buchan has previously contested GT4 events aboard a Zagame-run McLaren and is likely in line to co-drive the Ferrari should it join GTWCA.

While there’s no firm racing plan as yet, Buchan told Speedcafe it was a privilege to give the Italian machine its first track laps.

“It’s a brand-new Ferrari race car, it’s the stuff of dreams really. It’s a privileged spot to be in,” he said.

“It’s the latest from Ferrari and Oreca. It’s complicated, if you were to walk up off the street and try and operate it you probably wouldn’t get it very far!

“It was a day to understand some controls, follow procedures and tick boxes.

“There was no performance running but to be behind the wheel and feel a little breath of what it’s capable of was phenomenal.

“I’m sure as time goes on and the shackles are unleashed, we’ll learn even more about it, but even just pottering around doing what we were doing, it was clear it’s a serious race car.”