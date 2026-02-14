Trans Am young gun Blake Tracey joins George Miedecke in the #35 Mustang following the departure of Rylan Gray.

Gray elevates to the Supercars Championship with Dick Johnson Racing for 2026, leaving Miedecke to find a new co-driver.

Tracey made headlines at the end of 2025 in both the Trans Am and TA2 Muscle Cars Series, including sweeping the Trans Am round at The Bend.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with Miedecke Motorsport for the 2026 Monochrome GT4 Australia season. They’ve got a great name in the motorsport industry and having the blue logo is something that I’m super proud to be a part of,” said Tracey.

“George, along with the car and team, is capable of winning silverware, and that really excites me because I do love the pressure of fighting for titles, which I find makes me a better driver, so hopefully I can help George get that Silver Cup trophy this year.”

Expanding to two cars for the 2026 season, the second Miedecke Motorsport car, #95, will be piloted by 2025 Radical Cup Australia champion Cooper Cutts and reigning Formula Ford champion Blake Dowdall.

“Growing up, I was always a fan of Ford. My dad was Ford and I never had a choice,” said Cutts.

“After winning the Radical series last year, we looked at our options and got talking to George and it all worked out like this.

“The reason I picked GT4 was a number of things. We looked at budgets, categories that had competitive fields and it all pointed to GT4.

“We loved going to the SpeedSeries rounds last year, and we saw lots of the racing and it just made sense for us.”

Dowdall joins the team with more than 100 Formula Ford starts to his name, with 19 race victories over a four year stint.

“This is the best team that I could be with, especially being fresh off a Formula Ford season,” said Dowdell.

“The team has done a great job in the past two seasons, and that’s exactly the team that I want to be with.

“I’m a little nervous, but really excited. I tested at Phillip Island recently and it was a little different to what I was used to. It requires a different approach to what I’m used to, but I feel like I adapted pretty quickly.

Team co-owner George Miedecke noted the importance of Miedecke Motorsport continuing to nurture and grow young talent following the departure of Gray.

“This is our third season in GT4 and it really feels like a new chapter for us. We’re continuing to expand the Miedecke Motorsport program, with an eye on growing it into a customer program for 2026,” Miedecke said.

“We thought carefully about what Miedecke Motorsport stands for. Rylan’s progression has really shaped who we are as a team and influenced our decision-making when it came to choosing our new drivers.

“Finding and developing the next generation, and giving back to a sport we’ve been fortunate to benefit from, is now a big part of Miedecke Motorsport’s identity. And with that, we had some fantastic options this year.

“We’re also incredibly excited to have Cooper [Cutts] and Blake [Dowdall] in the second car.

“Cooper has transitioned remarkably quickly to driving a sedan and has shown a lot of promise. He’s a calculating and considered driver, but is also highly capable of putting together some real good laps.

“Blake is very analytical and is a proven champion totally focused on his racing craft and getting results, so they’ll both be great to watch.”

Miedecke and Gray finished in second position in the standings for the first two seasons of standalone GT4 racing in Australia.

Having completed 2024 and ’25 with a white-based livery, the cars now appear in an updated, eye-catching blue, still carrying backing from Lubrimaxx.

The 2026 Monochrome GT4 Australia season commences on March 27-29 at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.