The highly-anticipated IMAX film, which is set to be released on June 26 in Australia, features scenes from the 2024 edition of the Daytona 24.

During filming for F1 The Movie, Wright Motorsports took centre stage with its Porsche.

The team ran under the Chip Hart Racing banner at Daytona International Speedway, a fictional team that Brad Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes raced for.

The team dedicated additional hours after each race day last year to shoot scenes for the film and captured in-race footage.

To mark the upcoming release, Wright Motorsports will host a private screening of F1 The Movie for its crew and will dress its Porsche in the Chip Hart Racing colours.

Sargent will race at the Six Hours of the Glen this weekend, round six of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, joining Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer in the #120 car.

“I’m super excited to be repping the Chip Hart livery a year and a half since we participated in the movie filming at Daytona,” said Adelson.

“I’ll miss our stunning green and yellow livery, but I’m eager to be able to represent what is shaping up to be such an incredible and highly anticipated film.”

Adelson and Skeer are third in the IMSA SportsCar Championship GTD class for GT3 homologated cars.

Sargent returns to Wright Motorsports for the third Endurance Cup event of the year after the Daytona 24 and the 12 Hours of Sebring where they were second and fifth respectively.

“The Six Hours of the Glen has been one of the endurance events I have been looking forward to the most,” said Sargent.

“I remember coming here in 2023 in my first year in Carrera Cup. Seeing the event, driving the track, and just thinking this would be such a great race to compete in.

“It’s been a while now since my last race with the team so I’m very excited to get back into it with them and hopefully bring some more success.”