Supercars rookie Ojeda led from pole position and never looked back, building an impressive lead early on over the Ferrari of Jaxon Evans and Mercedes of Brendon Leitch.

Lucchitti and Ojeda rebounded from a DNF on Saturday and brought the Tigani Mercedes-AMG home 3.3s ahead of Elliot Schutte and Evans, with reigning champion Brad Schumacher rounding out the podium alongside Broc Feeney.

Ryan Wood worked his way past Feeney at the race start and attempted to work his way around the outside of Leitch.

Will Davison had an enormous slide in the middle of Turn 1, while simultaneously, contact from Leitch sent Wood sliding sideways off the road.

All drivers continued with minimal damage, but not before Josh Hunt was spun at Turn 2, drawing the safety car.

Advertisements

After the restart, Ojeda continued to lead while Davison came together with Paul Stokell at Turn 10, taking the Ferrari out of the race.

A heart-stopping moment came when Leitch almost collided with the rear of Evans as the lead group entered the pit lane.

Schumacher took over the Team MPC Audi from Feeney, but the combination of 15 seconds success penalty, and a slight hold up in the pit lane behind Shane Smollen meant that Steve Brooks was able to undercut the pair in the Audi vacated by Wood.

As Schumacher attempted a recovery mission from seventh position, he worked his way past Smollen at Turn 2, resulting in the Mercedes ending up in the gravel.

The safety car was drawn to recover Smollen’s car, with the green flag coming back out with just under four minutes remaining.

Lucchitti’s lead evaporated, setting up a grandstand finish as Mark Rosser was the fastest car on the circuit in fourth place.

Rosser’s speed ultimately ended in trouble, when a late dive at Turn 4 on the final lap resulted in heavy contact with Sergio Pires.

A frustrated Pires climbed from the stricken Mercedes, slamming the door in disgust as Rosser crossed the line in sixth position.

Rosser was subsequently handed a 40 second penalty, dropping him and Thomas Randle to 10th place.

The battle for the Trophy class was not without trouble.

Alex Gardner and Lee Stibbs won the class in ninth outright, despite Gardner exploring the gravel trap in the mid-part of the race.

Gardner led home Stokell and Matt Stoupas in 12th, while Luke Youlden and Nathan Halstead failed to finish from opening lap damage.