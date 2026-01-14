GM announced overnight that Dane’s former role of Corvette Racing program manager will now be filled by Andrea Hidalgo – a senior engineer within the program.

Dane is reported to have departed GM entirely, although there is no further word on her plans.

The daughter of Triple Eight founder Roland Dane relocated to the United States in 2024 alongside partner Shane van Gisbergen.

She joined GM in May of that year, initially under the title of motorsport integration manager before stepping into the Corvette role.

Corvette’s expanding GT3 program will this year include a two-car Johor Motorsport effort at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Dane became a shareholder of Triple Eight in her own right in 2015 but sold out of the business midway through 2024 following her US move.