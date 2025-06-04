After a false start in NZ in 2020, it’s hoped that as many as 20 of the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger muscle cars will front for the competition.

It’s being touted as the way forward for V8 racing in the country and the gateway to more trans-Tasman battles with Australian counterparts.

TA2 New Zealand operates under license to the Australian series owners but will be run independently.

The category is championed and backed in New Zealand by touring car veteran Paul Manuell alongside Andrew and Alison Turner.

Experienced category managers Gary Lathrope and Rachael Murray have been appointed by the series owners to manage the sporting side of the championship.

“Since our first attempt to launch TA2 and being stopped in our tracks in 2020 due to COVID, we have progressed steadily,” said Manuell.

“This season and particularly over the past six months, we’ve held seminar-style test drive days, allowing teams to experience the cars and see the global vision of TA2.

“Some true talent has and will arise from our category moving forward.

“We’ve built a second-to-none support network, with spare parts, technical backup, and years of racing experience, and we’re ready to hit the ground running in October.”

TA2 cars have raced among the touring cars fields in recent years, including during support races at the recent Taupo Supercars Championship event.

MotorSport New Zealand President Deborah Day praised the category’s development and future potential.

“TA2 embodies many of the values we look for in motorsport today; close racing, accessibility, and a clear pathway for talent development,” said Day.

“We’re proud to recognise TA2 NZ as a Championship category and look forward to seeing it flourish on circuits around the country.

“The foundation laid by Paul, Gary, and the wider team is impressive, and we believe TA2 will play a significant role in the future of New Zealand motorsport.”

A two-round Trans-Tasman challenge took place in 2024 and could become a regular feature.

“When we set up TA2 in New Zealand with Peter Robinson from PBR Australia, it was vital we kept the cars identical to the Australian spec,” added Manuell.

“That consistency opens doors for our drivers to compete in Australia and even the USA.

“Last year’s inaugural Trans-Tasman Challenge at Ruapuna and Highlands proved the concept, with eight Aussie cars battling eight Kiwis. This is just the beginning.”