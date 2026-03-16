Fawcett and his family team have purchased a new Ford Mustang Dark Horse R and will contest the full season under his own team banner, spearheaded by his father and ex-rally driver Mark.

The family has parked its Formula Ford program after three national seasons in which the youngster proved himself a regular winner.

Fawcett is now eyeing a multi-step career progression with the Blue Oval.

“It’s exciting to join Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia,” said Fawcett.

“We spent three years in the Formula Ford, but we decided we needed to move onto the next phase of my career.

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“We landed on Motorcraft Mustang Cup because of how well it worked for us. We picked this over others because the Mustang Dark Horse R is a better package – more power and a better tyre.

“Ford’s support in motorsport was a big attraction for us, and there is a clear pathway within its racing program.

“Ford Racing’s structure, which includes GT4, GT3 and Hypercar opportunities, makes Mustang Cup very attractive.”

Fawcett recently tested the Mustang at Sydney Motorsport Park ahead of the inaugural round at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on March 27-29.

“Compared to the Formula Ford, it’s heavier, has huge power, and requires a new driving style,” he said.

“But it is a category Formula Ford has prepared me well for.

“The Dark Horse R also has a lot more driver assists including the auto blip, shift-cut and ABS, which will be good for broadening my driving style.

“I’m definitely nervous about going to Phillip Island due to my limited laps, so the first round will be a learning curve.

“We’ll just build from that and hopefully we’ll be battling for race wins towards the end of the season.”