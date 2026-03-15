The top scoring Radical Cup Australia rookie in the 2025 season steps into Sonic Motor Racing to replace reigning Sprint Challenge champion Jake Santalucia.

The move to the Porsche marks Avern’s first season in a tin top race car.

The special livery is the result of a collaboration between Avern and long-time Sonic graphic artist Neville ‘Brushes’ Bolton.

Blue and Yellow have been used by Avern throughout his career to date, but the Porsche livery was slightly adjusted to reflect a childhood favourite.

The colours are a nod to Avern’s favourite Formula 1 car, the 2009 championship winning Brawn GP entry of Jenson Button.

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Avern will also carry the number 22 as a nod to Button, the same number used in that championship season.

“I’m really happy with how the car has turned out. It’s very bright and it will be hard to miss out there,” said Avern.

“The livery was inspired by the first kart that I raced with the FlatOut Karts team.

“The fluoro yellow and chrome was just to stand out more, plus my favourite driver and car combination in Formula 1 was Jenson Button and Brawn GP.

“They won the title together in 2009, and Jenson also used the number 22 that year, which is why I use that number.

“The story of how Ross Brawn and Jenson won that title is legendary.

“I’ve enjoyed a couple of tests with Sonic and now things get serious.

“One more test at Phillip Island tomorrow and then I’ll go into full preparation mode for the first round. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge commences on March 27-29 at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.