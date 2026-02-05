A culmination of 30 years in the sport, the appointment will be Callander’s first as a race director.

Having started as a volunteer marshal, Callander’s career has included stints as assistant clerk of course at the Australian Grand Prix, and deputy race director for GT World Challenge Australia.

Callander’s career also included becoming the first female deputy race director at a Repco Supercars Championship event during the Darwin Triple Crown in 2025.

In addition to these experiences, Callander has fulfilled the roles of communications chief, emergency coordinator, deputy clerk of course, and clerk of course.

Callander’s lead role from race control will see her work closely with Mustang Cup driver standards observer Craig Baird, and Motorsport Australia’s administrative team to oversee the inaugural season.

“It’s amazing and exciting to be the first race director for Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia,” said Callander.

“I’ve been exposed to the race director role by being the deputy race director for GT World Challenge Australia for the last couple of years, which has been great. Learning from James Taylor and Craig Baird has been an awesome experience, plus they’ve been great mentors to me.”

David Stuart, Motorsport Australia general manager of motorsport, noted the importance of a new category being led by a figure of Callander’s experience.

“Kaye’s appointment as race director for the Mustang Cup reflects her exceptional track record and deep commitment to motorsport operations after more than three decades in various officiating roles,” Stuart said.

“Having someone of Kaye’s calibre lead such an exciting new category underscores Motorsport Australia’s commitment to the training and development of officials and provides new categories every chance at success going forward.”

The inaugural season of Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia commences at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on March 27-29 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.