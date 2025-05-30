Charlie Barlow and Cameron van den Dungen have been drafted into the team to replace Bella McWilliam and Chris Stubbs, who both have other commitments.

The pair join regular callers Greg Rust, Richard Craill and Supercars star Thomas Randle as part of the broadcast.

Barlow adds the TV role to her work at Motorsport Australia as its Development Manager, taking in leadership roles for the Girls on Track and First Gear programs.

She also continues to feature as part of the big screen production team at major Supercars events.

“It’s great to be back on a broadcasting role with SRO Motorsport Australia for the Shannons SpeedSeries,” said Barlow.

“It was nice to get the phone call and have the chance to come back. It’s a real passion of mine and I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s interesting because I haven’t been to the first two rounds, so I feel like I’ve missed the entree and I’m going straight to the main course!”

The Shannons SpeedSeries – part of the GT Festival Queensland – will feature five classes on track over the weekend.

The program consists of GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Monochrome GT4 Series, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, First Focus Radical Cup and the National Sports Sedan Series.

Track action at Queensland Raceway begins today, with qualifying and racing to be held on Saturday and Sunday.

GT Festival Queensland broadcast times

Saturday

7plus 09:00 – 17:00 AEST

7mate 13:30 – 17:00 AEST

Sunday

7plus 09:00 – 16:45 AEST

7mate 11:00 – 14:00 AEST