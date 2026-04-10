The news follows an announcement that the Toyota GR86 NZ champion will earn a three-round stint in GT4 Australia.

The 2025-26 season champion will get the chance to race alongside the reigning Australian TA2 series champion Hughes in the popular two-driver event.

Several high-profile drivers are expected to line up for the event, which last year featured Trans Am regulars and Supercars stars including Todd Hazelwood, James Golding, Tim Slade and Craig Lowndes.

The last two-driver enduro races were won by Alice Buckley/Tim Slade and Paul Morris/Brodie Kostecki.

Three drivers enter the weekend in contention for the TA2 NZ title.

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Caleb Byers leads the way by just 16 points over Dylan Grant, with Toby Elmiger in the mix as well.

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Grant enters the finale having swept the previous round at Manfield and leads the way with seven race wins to Byers and Elmiger’s two apiece.

The championship trio will get a small sample of racing against Australian competitors at Taupo, as two-time Trans Am champion Nathan Herne and young gun Tyler Cheney are part of the field.

The TA2 Muscle Car Series Tag-Team Enduro takes place at Queensland Raceway on May 1-3 as part of the AASA Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.