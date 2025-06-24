On Monday, Race Winton was cancelled and ticketholders were informed they would receive a refund in the coming days.

Now, Trans Am will join GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Monochrome GT4 Australia, First Focus Radical Australia, and Battery World Aussie Racing Cars at Sandown.

The stock cars replace the stymied AU3 Championship, which has yet to get its season off the ground.

It marks a return to the ‘SpeedSeries’ for Trans Am after GT racing promoter SRO Motorsports Australia revived the moniker for 2025.

“It’s great to welcome the Trans Ams back to the Shannons SpeedSeries at Sandown for our July event,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.

“It was unfortunate that AU3 has not been able to attend. We are looking forward to working with them in the future, but when Trans Am gave us a call, it was a very obvious decision. For us, it was a win-win for both parties.

“Trans Am will complement the other Shannons SpeedSeries categories really well. They will enjoy a lot of track time and Sandown is suited perfectly to their style of cars and racing.”

Trans Am category manager Liam Curkpatrick added: “We’re really pleased to join the Shannons SpeedSeries at Sandown next month.

“We feel that Trans Am will be a great fit at the event, with a big field and great names competing.

“Trans Am started its competition in Australia with the Shannons SpeedSeries.

“We always had a great working relationship with the group and we’re looking forward to putting on a great show for the fans – both at the track and on the Seven Network’s broadcast.”

The Sandown SpeedSeries event takes place on July 25-27.

Coverage of GT Festival Sandown will be broadcast live and free on 7plus and 7mate in Australia.

International viewers can watch GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS and Monochrome GT4 Australia qualifying and races via the GT World YouTube channel.