Barbour will tackle a South Australian double header – consisting of the Mallala Homecoming event and Adelaide Grand Final on consecutive weekends – with the livery.

The scheme is the work of celebrated Supercars livery designer Peter Hughes.

It features the branding of audio and entertainment technology distribution company Jands alongside audio partners AlphaTheta (Pioneer DJ) and Shure.

“It’s an incredible honour to race a car designed by Peter Hughes and backed by brands that have helped shape the sound of Australia,” said Barbour.

“The design doesn’t just look fast – it tells a story of legacy and connection through music and performance.”

The livery is the latest in a series of different looks run on Barbour’s Camaro this year, which have all featured NASCAR-style door numbers.

Trans Am action will take place at Mallala on November 20-22 ahead of the following weekend’s appearance on the support card to Supercars’ Adelaide Grand Final.