Ambrose’s squad is currently running a Camaro in the series for ex-Supercars driver Aaron Love, who debuted at Hidden Valley in June.

The choice of a Camaro is somewhat against the grain as the Mustangs have dominated the series in recent years amid rumblings its body has superior aerodynamics.

Trans Am/TA2 cars are all underpinned by a control chassis and GM engine, with only the body differing between the marques.

While the widespread belief that the Ford is superior has contributed to a lopsided grid, Love proved able to mix it with the Mustangs at the most recent round at Sandown.

His trio of podium finishes were the first of the season for a Camaro driver, with Ambrose believing the package is good enough – provided you know how to get the most out of it.

“I am very happy at Marcos Ambrose Motorsport to be running a Trans Am Camaro for Aaron Love,” said Ambrose.

“We own the oldest Camaro in the Trans Am field and got a few podiums last weekend at Sandown.

“I have worked with both Camaros and Mustangs in my time in and around the TA2 and Trans Am garages, and I have got no concerns about the speed or performance of the Camaro.

“They are different body shapes, and they do slightly different things, they both have advantages and disadvantages if you know how to work on them and with the different body shapes to get the most out of them.

“I own that car, I am happy to own that car, we’ve got a great driver in it which makes it look good too.

“But the performance of the Camaro is no problem for me and our team, and if I was to expand, I would probably run more Camaros.”

Trans Am/TA2 category manager Matt MacKelden said the previously skewed results hasn’t stopped more Camaros being ordered by local competitors.

While Mustangs remain undefeated in Trans Am this year, MacKelden notes the scoreboard in the TA2 Muscle Car Series reads 12 wins to Camaro and two to Mustang.

“There’s no doubt that if you just looked at the Trans Am field, the optics don’t look great,” he said.

“But we’ve said right from the start there isn’t any glaring advantages or disadvantages between the Camaro and Mustang body shapes, in fact if you look at the scoreboard for the TA2 series the Chev body has been the dominant product in 2025.

“Even if you look at our forward orders right now, we have more Camaro’s ordered than we do Mustangs. Aaron and Marcos put together a great result at Sandown and it was pleasing to see.”

Dodge Challenger bodies are also part of the Trans Am/TA2 mix in Australia but have fallen out of favour in recent years.

The Toyota Camry body introduced into US TA2 racing this season is meanwhile yet to be made eligible for Australia amid its early domination.