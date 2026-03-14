Cheney fought off the hard-charging series rookie Tommy Smith to take the win in race one of the weekend.

The Matt Stone Racing debutante took the lead from Cheney at turn one on the opening lap and led the first portion of the race comfortably.

Series regular Brock Paine tagged Pip Casabene at turn eight on the opening lap and spun.

Paine was collected by Danny Reidy, damaging both cars heavily and drawing the safety car.

Casabene recovered to finish inside the top 10.

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Smith drew the first and only yellow card of the race as a result of jumping the restart.

Smith then locked up a front tyre on the restart lap, running wide at turn six and allowing Cheney to take the lead, and eventually the win.

2025 series runner up Ben Gomersall stopped his car on the final lap of race one due to overheating.

Smith fought back to take victory over Aussie Racing Cars regular Joel Heinrich in race two.

Cheney held the lead at the start but a divebomb move from Smith allowed him to take the lead around the outside of turn three.

The day went from bad to worse for Paine as he was spun on the opening lap, he recovered to finish 10th.

Brothers Josh and Diesel Thomas were both out in the early laps, with Diesel taking big right hand door damage from a spinning Clinton Rayner.

The TA2 Muscle Car Series returns for another qualifying session on Sunday at 9:50am local time ahead of two more races.