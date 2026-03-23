Everingham joins Ryan McLeod’s RM Race Cars outfit alongside Aussie Racing Cars driver Josh Anderson, young gun Josh Trappett and veteran Keith Kassulke.

The 25-year-old will drive a Mustang Dark Horse R that last raced at the Le Mans Mustang Challenge Invitational in 2025.

Following a departure from full-time running in the Super2 Series after the 2022 season, Everingham remained in the spotlight as an endurance co-driver with Tickford Racing.

In four race starts for Tickford alongside Declan Fraser and Thomas Randle, Everingham came away with a best finish of 11th with Randle in the 2024 Bathurst 1000.

Everingham has also been heavily involved in the karting scene, including running Tyler Everingham Motorsports, a race team and development workshop.

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“I’m super excited to race in Mustang Cup this year,” said Everingham.

“To get this opportunity is huge and I have to give a big thanks to Ford and RM Race Cars.

“I’m over the moon to get back to Philip Island. It’s definitely one of my favourite tracks, so I can’t wait to get stuck in.

“The thing that really attracted me to the category is the fact that it’s a one make class. That brings a lot of interest because it’s a level playing field. Ultimately, the best driver should win.

“And being the very first time that we’ve seen this category here in Australia is going to be a privilege to be part of it.

“Everyone’s starting with a clean slate, so it should make it very close.

“You can already see how competitive the field is going to be just from the strength of the entries.

“There are front-running Supercars drivers there and it looks like a great class for young drivers to develop their skills against extremely high-level competition.”

Everingham is one of many current and former Supercars drivers that will be on track at Phillip Island for the opening round.

Others include Jack Perkins, James Moffat, James Golding, and Aaron Cameron.

Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia commences this weekend, March 27-29, as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.