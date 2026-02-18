Ruggier joins an experienced Western Sydney Motorsport (WSM) line-up, including series veteran Craig Woods and Cody Brewczynski, who finished third in the 2025 standings.
Brewczynski steps into the Mazda BT-50 raced previously by Amar Sharma, while Ruggier takes the Toyota Hilux vacated by Brewczynski.
Ruggier won the 2019 Aussie Racing Cars title with WSM and noted the importance of that familiarity.
“WSM gave me an incredible opportunity back in 2019 to fight for the championship in the Aussie Racing Cars Series, and together we clinched the title,” Ruggier told Speedcafe.
“To be back working with the same crew from 2019, the people who helped shape that championship, is something I’m genuinely excited about and grateful for.”
The Sydney event marks the first time back in a competitive race for Ruggier since 2023, where he combined with Shane Smollen to win the GT4 round at the same venue.
Ruggier is no stranger to Sydney Motorsport Park, having found success in a variety of categories, including the Kumho Series, Australian Production Cars, Superkarts, GT4, and Aussie Racing Cars.
Ruggier lines up in a 21-strong field for the opening V8 SuperUtes round, where five rookies will contest the full season; Ruben Dan, Sean Evans, Hudson James, Jonathan Hanbury, and Jack Westbury.
The V8 SuperUtes Series commences at the Dunlop Sydney 500 across February 20-22, with race one starting at 5:50pm AEDT on Friday.
Entry List: 2026 V8 SuperUtes Sydney Motorsport Park
|Num
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|1
|WeatherTech
|David Sieders
|Mazda BT-50
|4
|Team Motion Racing
|Aaron Borg
|Isuzu DMAX
|7
|EFS 4×4 Accessories
|Cameron Crick
|Isuzu DMAX
|8
|Auto Masters Racing
|Jason Norris
|Toyota Hilux
|15
|Team Motion Racing
|Adam Marjoram
|Isuzu DMAX
|18
|Thrifty Western Sydney Motorsport
|Cody Brewczynski
|Mazda BT-50
|21
|Sieders Racing Team
|Jordan Freestone
|Ford Ranger
|22
|Apogee Motorsport
|Jonathon Hanbury
|Holden Colorado
|29
|Jack Westbury Racing
|Jack Westbury
|Mitsubishi Triton
|33
|Airbag Man Racing
|Sean Evans
|Mitsubishi Triton
|41
|Team Forty One
|Adrian Cottrell
|Holden Colorado
|49
|Uniden
|Chris Formosa
|Ford Ranger
|55
|Michael Sherwell Racing
|Michael Sherwell
|Mitsubishi Triton
|64
|Thrifty Western Sydney Motorsport
|Craig Woods
|Toyota Hilux
|68
|EFS 4×4 Accessories
|Hudson James
|Mazda BT-50
|78
|Uniden
|Richard Mork
|Mitsubishi Triton
|88
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|Justin Ruggier
|Toyota Hilux
|96
|JWL Racing
|Brad Vereker
|Toyota Hilux
|111
|Brown Commercial Build
|Ruben Dan
|Mazda BT-50
|333
|Shorebarge / Apogee Motorsport
|Rossi Johnson
|Holden Colorado
|805
|AIV Racing
|Jensen Engelhardt
|Toyota Hilux
