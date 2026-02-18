Ruggier joins an experienced Western Sydney Motorsport (WSM) line-up, including series veteran Craig Woods and Cody Brewczynski, who finished third in the 2025 standings.

Brewczynski steps into the Mazda BT-50 raced previously by Amar Sharma, while Ruggier takes the Toyota Hilux vacated by Brewczynski.

Ruggier won the 2019 Aussie Racing Cars title with WSM and noted the importance of that familiarity.

“WSM gave me an incredible opportunity back in 2019 to fight for the championship in the Aussie Racing Cars Series, and together we clinched the title,” Ruggier told Speedcafe.

“To be back working with the same crew from 2019, the people who helped shape that championship, is something I’m genuinely excited about and grateful for.”

The Sydney event marks the first time back in a competitive race for Ruggier since 2023, where he combined with Shane Smollen to win the GT4 round at the same venue.

Ruggier is no stranger to Sydney Motorsport Park, having found success in a variety of categories, including the Kumho Series, Australian Production Cars, Superkarts, GT4, and Aussie Racing Cars.

Ruggier lines up in a 21-strong field for the opening V8 SuperUtes round, where five rookies will contest the full season; Ruben Dan, Sean Evans, Hudson James, Jonathan Hanbury, and Jack Westbury.

The V8 SuperUtes Series commences at the Dunlop Sydney 500 across February 20-22, with race one starting at 5:50pm AEDT on Friday.

Entry List: 2026 V8 SuperUtes Sydney Motorsport Park