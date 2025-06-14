Ferrari 296 GT3 drivers Josep Comadira Mayola and Gino-Generoso Forgione collided at the Dunlop Chicane just seconds into the race.

The blue #23 car rear-ended the #21 and sent the preceding car into a spin. Side-to-side contact sent Mayola into the air and caused further damage to Forgione’s car.

Disgruntled, Forgione stormed over to Mayola and kicked his door before laying several punches through the window.

Forgione was restrained by trackside officials before walking away from the scene of the crime.

“Not very happy, I think is the international sign language there,” said commentator Graham Goodwin.

“I’m sensing he feels that may not have been entirely his fault,” Martin Haven replied.

That was just one of several incidents on the first lap that ultimately resulted in the Safety Car being deployed.

The #8 Team Virage LMP3 spun after being side-swiped from the third place starting #29 Forestier Racing by VPS LMP3.

The #8 spun wildly through the first turn, forcing cars to take avoiding action.

Three cars went skating across the gravel. The #43 Inter Europol LMP3 spun wildly through the gravel and back across the Dunlop Chicane, luckily avoiding contact with another car.

Moments later, the #73 Iron Lynx Proton Porsche 911 GT3 R spun through the gravel.

With a sizable clean-up, the Safety Car was drawn before a race restart with 43 minutes to go.

On Friday, Australian duo Georges Nakas and Fraser Ross failed to finish the first race of the weekend.. Compatriot Griffin Peebles also failed to finish. Neither entry completed the first lap.