In the first sharp, short 10min qualifying session, Miedecke posted a 1:34.6853 before Gray jumped into the Ford Mustang GT4 and topped Qualifying 2 with a 1:34.6717.

Second in Q1 at Phillip Island was Ryder Quinn in Steve Jakic's BMW M4 GT4 G82 ahead of Tim Leahey in his similar BMW.

Then followed Tom Hayman (McLaren Artura GT4), Lachlan Mineeff (Porsche 718 Cayman), Sam Brabham (Mercedes-AMG GT4), Jake Camilleri (Mercedes-AMG) and Oscar Targett (Ginetta G56 GT4).

Behind Gray in Q2 it was Cody Burcher in Leahey's BMW who was second fastest with Marcos Flack (sharing with Hayman), Antonio Astuti (sharing with Brabham), Jesse Bryan (taking over from Targett), Camilleri and Smollen.

Race 1 is scheduled to start at 2:20pm AEST.