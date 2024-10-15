The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished 18th and won Stage 2 but has been scratched from the ROVAL race after his Chevrolet Camaro failed its post-race technical inspection.

NASCAR found the car did not meet the minimum weight requirements. Bowman was classified 38th and stripped of all points from the race.

It means the #48 has dropped below the cutoff line and moves Joey Logano in the #22 to eighth in the standings and through to the Round of 8.

Featured Videos

Bowman joins Team Penske’s Austin Cindric, Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez, and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe in missing the next round of playoffs.

NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran explained the process that led to the disqualification being delivered.

“Unfortunately when we were running the number 48 through it didn’t pass the minimum weight specs, so we pulled the car off to the side and we allowed them to fuel it, which they already did,” said Moran.

“We let them fuel it again and we let them run the pumps again to make sure all the pick-up boxes were full.

“We give the teams every opportunity to meet the minimum weight. We also run the water through the system to make sure they’re full of water and then we re-scale it and it still didn’t meet the weight.

“We backed it off and we ran it across one more time to make sure the weights were accurate and unfortunately it did not meet the minimum weight.

“They are allowed a half percent of a weight rank, which is about 17 lbs give or take. That is what they’re allowed and it was more than that.”

A day after the disqualification, Hendrick Motorsports said it would not appeal the penalty.

“Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal the disqualification of the No. 48 car following Sunday’s race at the Charlotte ROVAL,” the team said.

“NASCAR allows a clear margin to account for the difference in pre- and post-race weight.

“After a thorough review by our team and the sanctioning body, we simply did not give ourselves enough margin to meet the post-race requirement.

“Although unintentional, the infraction was avoidable. We are extremely disappointed to lose a playoff spot under these circumstances and apologise to our fans and partners.”

Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson won the 109-lap race.