The #16 driver will contest seven of the last 12 races in the Cup Series this year at Daytona, Darlington, Atlanta, Watkins Glen, Talladega, Las Vegas, and Martinsville.

In total, it will take van Gisbergen's schedule to 44 races across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

Van Gisbergen said he's keen to tackle Darlington and Atlanta in the Cup Series where he finished 15th and third respectively in the Xfinity Series earlier this year.

“I was told when I came to the States that Darlington was the toughest track on the circuit, and I can't dispute that, but I immediately fell in love with the place,” he said.

“It is just so much fun to drive and I am keen to drive a Cup car there.

“As for Atlanta, we finished third there in only my second Xfinity series start, so that was kind of crazy. I have so much more experience now and I just love getting to the track each week.”

Van Gisbergen is competing full-time in the Xfinity Series this year with Kaulig Racing.

His season continues this weekend at Daytona International Speedway where he'll also make his fifth Cup Serie start of the season.

“This season has been a lot of learning for me, but I've enjoyed every moment of it,” said van Gisbergen.

“It's super fun to be competing for a NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship and getting a shot at racing in the Cup series against the best of the best.

“To me, the road courses are a regular race, but the ovals are a challenge, one I am hoping to conquer soon. I'm looking forward to this second half of the season.”

The news coincides with confirmation that van Gisbergen will be sponsored by Acceptance Insurance at Darlington and Atlanta.

“I am so thankful for Acceptance Insurance to come on board and support my Cup Series experience,” said Van Gisbergen.

“Acceptance is a growing brand, like me in NASCAR. I look forward to representing and working with them and making them known to every NASCAR fan.

“Doing both Cup and Xfinity races with Kaulig Racing is going to keep everyone busy but I didn't come to America to sit and watch racing. I came to race.”

Shane van Gisbergen's 2024 Cup Series schedule (AEST/AEDT)

Circuit of the Americas, March 25 – 20th

Talladega Superspeedway, April 22 – 28th

Charlotte Motor Speedway, May 27 – 28th

Chicago Street Race, July 8 – 40th

Daytona International Speedway, August 25

Darlington Raceway, September 2

Atlanta Motor Speedway, September. 9

Watkins Glen International, September 16

Talladega Superspeedway, October 7

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 21

Martinsville Speedway, November 4