Hill was penalised five laps for intentionally wrecking Aric Almirola between Turn 3 and Turn 4 with 10 laps to go.

Almirola was uninjured in the crash but said Hill had “obviously lost his mind right” and that it was a “really bad judgment in my opinion.”

Hill claimed that he couldn’t control his #21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Hill’s car got loose out of Turn 3 thanks to a nudge from Almirola. Hill appeared to be under control before swerving into the right rear quarter panel of Almirola.

The contact speared the #19 Toyota Supra into the outside wall in what was described as a “vicious” crash by Almirola. The pair were battling over fourth at the time.

“I couldn’t hang onto it,” Hill said over the radio.

“I was not trying to right-rear him. He had me out of control.

“I was like, jerk back to the left to keep it off the wall. I’m not sure what the hell he thought just running me over in (Turn) 3, though.”

After being told to bring his car to pit lane and park for five laps for “reckless driving”, Hill let loose over the radio.

“Oh, they can go f*** themselves,” he said.

“F*** NASCAR. That is f***ing bullshit. I’m f***ing sideways, I go to correct it back to the left. It’s locked to the left and I f***ing run into the #19.”

.@_AustinHill initially makes the save before making contact with @Aric_Almirola, bringing out the caution. pic.twitter.com/baBqE2TGqz — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) July 26, 2025

Hill did not speak to reporters post-race.

Almirola didn’t take kindly to the incident, labelling the move “definitely intentional” by Hill.

“I didn’t feel what he did was necessary,” said Almirola.

“I felt like he could have easily fell back in line. He was damaged anyway. We were losing time to the leaders. It wasn’t like we were on pace with them. He was holding me up clearly.

“He blocked me three times, and I finally got him loose into (Turn) 3. He had damage on the nose, so he was really slow in the corners.

“It was time to go. We’re coming down to 10 laps to go and the leaders are starting to put a gap on us. It’s time to go, I got him loose, and he just turned left and hooked me in the right rear.

“Honestly one of the biggest hits in my entire NASCAR career. Very reminiscent of the hit I took when I broke my back.”

Almirola said Hill’s actions weren’t fitting of someone who said they wanted to be a role model for the next crop of young drivers coming through.

“Especially that guy. He stood up in front of a meeting at Martinsville and said he was going to be a role model for all the young kids to look up to and (have) racing etiquette,” Almirola said.

“I think that’s kind of laughable after that one.”

Hill risks being suspended for the incident and a decision is expected to be made in the coming days.

Unless he is given an exemption by NASCAR, Hill could lose all playoff bonus points

Team owner Richard Childress was passionate in his defence of Hill, who he believed should not be suspended.

“I ain’t going to say nothing [because)] I’ll be in bigger trouble than I already am with NASCAR, period,” said Childress.

Childress noted an incident at Circuit of the Americas between Austin Cindric and his driver Ty Dillon that did not result in a suspension.

Cindric was fined 50,000 USD and docked 50 drivers’ championship points.

“Hell, no. They didn’t do a damn thing to the #2 car. He wrecked Ty (Dillon) and admitted to it, drove him in the right rear and wrecked him at COTA,” Childress reasoned.

“It’s who you are. We’re a blue-collar team. They give us trouble all the time.”

In recent years, drivers have been suspended for intentionally wrecking opponents.

Bubba Wallace was suspended in 2022 for hooking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Chase Elliott was suspended in 2023 for wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

One of Childress’ own, Austin Dillon, was the subject of criticism during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season when he wrecked Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin at Richmond.

Dillon avoided suspension and kept his race win but was stripped of eligibility for the Playoffs that year.