Just after going three laps down, the Trackhouse Racing driver was spun on Lap 238 thanks to a hit by the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro of William Byron.
On Lap 269, van Gisbergen suffered his second spin when the #10 Kaulig Racing Camaro ran into the back of the #88 Camaro.
The race was punctuated by extreme tyre wear that was so bad that NASCAR and Goodyear allocated an extra set of tyres to every car.
Van Gisbergen was among the worst off. He spent the first half of the race complaining of a tight Camaro, which turned loose in the second half.
In the end, van Gisbergen finished 26th while Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell in the #20 Toyota Camry blitzed the final restart to take victory.
“Thanks for hanging in there all night man,” said van Gisbergen’s crew chief, Stephen Doran.
“Good job recovering a little bit at the end.”
Van Gisbergen replied: “Nah, thank you guys. Sorry I’m not good enough. If I get better at this shit, we’ll have a crack next year. Thanks for having a good go at it with me.”
After a frenetic few hundred laps, a high-speed crash for 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace entering Turn 1 brought the yellow out on Lap 488 to set up a dash to the chequered flag.
That crash began when RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski in the #6 Ford Mustang bumped Haas Factory Team’s Cole Custer in the #41 Mustang. Custer got loose and hit Wallace who was trying to go around the outside.
On the restart with four laps to go, Carson Hocevar in the #77 Spire Motorsport Camaro led Zane Smith in the #38 Front Row Motorsports Mustang.
Alex Bowman was the best-placed Playoffs driver in third driving the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ahead of RFK Racing owner-driver Keselowski.
Bell surged to the lead entering Turn 1 while Hocevar and Smith struggled to get any grip.
Fourth-placed Keselowski made his way through to second and gave Bell a good run for the lead. On the final lap, Keselowski put the nose of his Mustang to the rear of the race-leading Camry but couldn’t find his way through and Bell clinched victory.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|20
|Christopher Bell (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|500 laps
|2
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|0.343
|0.343
|3
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|1.522
|1.179
|4
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Team Penske
|2.622
|1.1
|5
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Team Penske
|2.716
|0.094
|6
|67
|Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|2.823
|0.107
|7
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|3.24
|0.417
|8
|48
|Alex Bowman (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3.514
|0.274
|9
|19
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4.953
|1.439
|10
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5.054
|0.101
|11
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|6.568
|1.514
|12
|24
|William Byron (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7.867
|1.299
|13
|7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|12.365
|4.498
|14
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|1 lap
|15
|45
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|23XI Racing
|1 lap
|16
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|1 lap
|17
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|1 lap
|18
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|1 lap
|19
|1
|Ross Chastain (P)
|Trackhouse Racing
|1 lap
|20
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|1 lap
|21
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|1 lap
|22
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|1 lap
|23
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|2 laps
|1 lap
|24
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|2 laps
|25
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|3 laps
|1 lap
|26
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen (P)
|Trackhouse Racing
|3 laps
|27
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|3 laps
|28
|3
|Austin Dillon (P)
|Richard Childress Racing
|4 laps
|1 lap
|29
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|4 laps
|30
|2
|Austin Cindric (P)
|Team Penske
|4 laps
|31
|11
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5 laps
|1 lap
|32
|5
|Kyle Larson (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5 laps
|33
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|12 laps
|7 laps
|34
|23
|Bubba Wallace (P)
|23XI Racing
|13 laps
|1 lap
|35
|66
|Chad Finchum
|Garage 66
|42 laps
|29 laps
|36
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|92 laps
|50 laps
|37
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|136 laps
|44 laps
|38
|9
|Chase Elliott (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|189 laps
|53 laps
|39
|21
|Josh Berry (P)
|Wood Brothers Racing
|425 laps
|236 laps
For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com
