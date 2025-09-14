Just after going three laps down, the Trackhouse Racing driver was spun on Lap 238 thanks to a hit by the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro of William Byron.

On Lap 269, van Gisbergen suffered his second spin when the #10 Kaulig Racing Camaro ran into the back of the #88 Camaro.

The race was punctuated by extreme tyre wear that was so bad that NASCAR and Goodyear allocated an extra set of tyres to every car.

Van Gisbergen was among the worst off. He spent the first half of the race complaining of a tight Camaro, which turned loose in the second half.

In the end, van Gisbergen finished 26th while Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell in the #20 Toyota Camry blitzed the final restart to take victory.

“Thanks for hanging in there all night man,” said van Gisbergen’s crew chief, Stephen Doran.

“Good job recovering a little bit at the end.”

Van Gisbergen replied: “Nah, thank you guys. Sorry I’m not good enough. If I get better at this shit, we’ll have a crack next year. Thanks for having a good go at it with me.”

After a frenetic few hundred laps, a high-speed crash for 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace entering Turn 1 brought the yellow out on Lap 488 to set up a dash to the chequered flag.

That crash began when RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski in the #6 Ford Mustang bumped Haas Factory Team’s Cole Custer in the #41 Mustang. Custer got loose and hit Wallace who was trying to go around the outside.

On the restart with four laps to go, Carson Hocevar in the #77 Spire Motorsport Camaro led Zane Smith in the #38 Front Row Motorsports Mustang.

Alex Bowman was the best-placed Playoffs driver in third driving the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ahead of RFK Racing owner-driver Keselowski.

Bell surged to the lead entering Turn 1 while Hocevar and Smith struggled to get any grip.

Fourth-placed Keselowski made his way through to second and gave Bell a good run for the lead. On the final lap, Keselowski put the nose of his Mustang to the rear of the race-leading Camry but couldn’t find his way through and Bell clinched victory.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway

Pos Num Driver Team Lap Diff 1 20 Christopher Bell (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 500 laps 2 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 0.343 0.343 3 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 1.522 1.179 4 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Team Penske 2.622 1.1 5 22 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske 2.716 0.094 6 67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing 2.823 0.107 7 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 3.24 0.417 8 48 Alex Bowman (P) Hendrick Motorsports 3.514 0.274 9 19 Chase Briscoe (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 4.953 1.439 10 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 5.054 0.101 11 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 6.568 1.514 12 24 William Byron (P) Hendrick Motorsports 7.867 1.299 13 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 12.365 4.498 14 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 1 lap 15 45 Tyler Reddick (P) 23XI Racing 1 lap 16 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 1 lap 17 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 1 lap 18 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing 1 lap 19 1 Ross Chastain (P) Trackhouse Racing 1 lap 20 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 1 lap 21 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 1 lap 22 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports 1 lap 23 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports 2 laps 1 lap 24 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 2 laps 25 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing 3 laps 1 lap 26 88 Shane Van Gisbergen (P) Trackhouse Racing 3 laps 27 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 3 laps 28 3 Austin Dillon (P) Richard Childress Racing 4 laps 1 lap 29 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 4 laps 30 2 Austin Cindric (P) Team Penske 4 laps 31 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 5 laps 1 lap 32 5 Kyle Larson (P) Hendrick Motorsports 5 laps 33 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team 12 laps 7 laps 34 23 Bubba Wallace (P) 23XI Racing 13 laps 1 lap 35 66 Chad Finchum Garage 66 42 laps 29 laps 36 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 92 laps 50 laps 37 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing 136 laps 44 laps 38 9 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports 189 laps 53 laps 39 21 Josh Berry (P) Wood Brothers Racing 425 laps 236 laps

