Tyler Reddick took pole position in the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, setting a 1:25.939s on his final lap of qualifying.
Van Gisbergen set the pace in Group 2 on a 1:25.971s before Reddick blitzed a time just 0.032s clear.
It’s a big result for Reddick, who enters the final race of the Round of 12 in the Playoffs at 29 points below the cut-off.
“Incredible effort by this team,” said Reddick.
“This has been a track that we’ve been pretty strong at, and the tyre is a lot different obviously we saw today.
“Really proud of this Jordan Wings Toyota Camry. It’s just been a difficult week and it’s nice we got the job done today.
“We obviously have some work to do tomorrow but we did a good job again of getting the track position.
“I’ll try keep Shane behind me and see if we can get it done tomorrow.”
The #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro will start from the outside of the front row. Behind him will be Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson for Hendrick Motorsports.
Six different teams were represented in the top six, with fifth going to RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher as the leading Ford Mustang and sixth to Spire Motorsports’ Michael McDowell.
Joe Gibbs Racing duo Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe will line up seventh and eighth ahead of Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger and van Gisbergen’s teammate Ross Chastain.
Austin Cindric was the worst-placed Playoffs driver in 19th in the #2 Team Penske Mustang, not far behind teammate Joey Logano in 17th in the #22 car.
Monday’s race, a 109-lap contest with stage breaks on Lap 25 and Lap 50, begins at 6am AEDT.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|45
|* Tyler Reddick (P)
|23XI Racing
|85.939
|2
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen #
|Trackhouse Racing
|85.971
|0.032
|0.032
|3
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|86.160
|0.221
|0.189
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|86.306
|0.367
|0.146
|5
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|86.480
|0.541
|0.174
|6
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|86.571
|0.632
|0.091
|7
|20
|Christopher Bell (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|86.591
|0.652
|0.02
|8
|19
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|86.601
|0.662
|0.01
|9
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|86.608
|0.669
|0.007
|10
|1
|Ross Chastain (P)
|Trackhouse Racing
|86.684
|0.745
|0.076
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Team Penske
|86.770
|0.831
|0.086
|12
|23
|* Bubba Wallace (P)
|23XI Racing
|86.770
|0.831
|0.000
|13
|24
|William Byron (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|86.809
|0.870
|0.039
|14
|11
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|86.929
|0.990
|0.120
|15
|9
|Chase Elliott (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|86.984
|1.045
|0.055
|16
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|87.070
|1.131
|0.086
|17
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Team Penske
|87.075
|1.136
|0.005
|18
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Racing
|87.081
|1.142
|0.006
|19
|2
|Austin Cindric (P)
|Team Penske
|87.085
|1.146
|0.004
|20
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|87.145
|1.206
|0.060
|21
|7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|87.176
|1.237
|0.031
|22
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|87.280
|1.341
|0.104
|23
|35
|* Riley Herbst #
|23XI Racing
|87.360
|1.421
|0.080
|24
|38
|* Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|87.378
|1.439
|0.018
|25
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|87.434
|1.495
|0.056
|26
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|87.445
|1.506
|0.011
|27
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|87.476
|1.537
|0.031
|28
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|87.538
|1.599
|0.062
|29
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|87.643
|1.704
|0.105
|30
|4
|* Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|87.711
|1.772
|0.068
|31
|34
|* Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|87.736
|1.797
|0.025
|32
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|88.145
|2.206
|0.409
|33
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|88.283
|2.344
|0.138
|34
|66
|* Josh Bilicki(i)
|Garage66
|88.611
|2.672
|0.328
|35
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|89.323
|3.384
|0.712
|36
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|98.038
|12.099
|8.715
|37
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|0
