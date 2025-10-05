Tyler Reddick took pole position in the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, setting a 1:25.939s on his final lap of qualifying.

Van Gisbergen set the pace in Group 2 on a 1:25.971s before Reddick blitzed a time just 0.032s clear.

It’s a big result for Reddick, who enters the final race of the Round of 12 in the Playoffs at 29 points below the cut-off.

“Incredible effort by this team,” said Reddick.

“This has been a track that we’ve been pretty strong at, and the tyre is a lot different obviously we saw today.

“Really proud of this Jordan Wings Toyota Camry. It’s just been a difficult week and it’s nice we got the job done today.

“We obviously have some work to do tomorrow but we did a good job again of getting the track position.

“I’ll try keep Shane behind me and see if we can get it done tomorrow.”

The #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro will start from the outside of the front row. Behind him will be Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson for Hendrick Motorsports.

Six different teams were represented in the top six, with fifth going to RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher as the leading Ford Mustang and sixth to Spire Motorsports’ Michael McDowell.

Joe Gibbs Racing duo Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe will line up seventh and eighth ahead of Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger and van Gisbergen’s teammate Ross Chastain.

Austin Cindric was the worst-placed Playoffs driver in 19th in the #2 Team Penske Mustang, not far behind teammate Joey Logano in 17th in the #22 car.

Monday’s race, a 109-lap contest with stage breaks on Lap 25 and Lap 50, begins at 6am AEDT.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Pos Num Driver Team Lap Diff Gap 1 45 * Tyler Reddick (P) 23XI Racing 85.939 2 88 Shane Van Gisbergen # Trackhouse Racing 85.971 0.032 0.032 3 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 86.160 0.221 0.189 4 5 Kyle Larson (P) Hendrick Motorsports 86.306 0.367 0.146 5 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 86.480 0.541 0.174 6 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 86.571 0.632 0.091 7 20 Christopher Bell (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 86.591 0.652 0.02 8 19 Chase Briscoe (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 86.601 0.662 0.01 9 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 86.608 0.669 0.007 10 1 Ross Chastain (P) Trackhouse Racing 86.684 0.745 0.076 11 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Team Penske 86.770 0.831 0.086 12 23 * Bubba Wallace (P) 23XI Racing 86.770 0.831 0.000 13 24 William Byron (P) Hendrick Motorsports 86.809 0.870 0.039 14 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 86.929 0.990 0.120 15 9 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports 86.984 1.045 0.055 16 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 87.070 1.131 0.086 17 22 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske 87.075 1.136 0.005 18 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Racing 87.081 1.142 0.006 19 2 Austin Cindric (P) Team Penske 87.085 1.146 0.004 20 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing 87.145 1.206 0.060 21 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 87.176 1.237 0.031 22 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 87.280 1.341 0.104 23 35 * Riley Herbst # 23XI Racing 87.360 1.421 0.080 24 38 * Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 87.378 1.439 0.018 25 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 87.434 1.495 0.056 26 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports 87.445 1.506 0.011 27 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 87.476 1.537 0.031 28 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 87.538 1.599 0.062 29 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 87.643 1.704 0.105 30 4 * Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports 87.711 1.772 0.068 31 34 * Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 87.736 1.797 0.025 32 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 88.145 2.206 0.409 33 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing 88.283 2.344 0.138 34 66 * Josh Bilicki(i) Garage66 88.611 2.672 0.328 35 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 89.323 3.384 0.712 36 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 98.038 12.099 8.715 37 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 0

