The carnage began when Carson Hocevar in the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro clipped the inside wall at Turn 11.

Damage to his steering sent it into the outside wall before drifting into the centre, then back across the track and into the path of Austin Dillon in the #3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro.

With nowhere to go, several cars piled in. Brad Keselowski (#6 RFK Racing) was the first in followed by Todd Gilliland (#34 Front Row Motorsports), Daniel Suarez (#99 Trackhouse Racing), Brown, and Riley Herbst (#35 23XI Racing).

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger in the #16 Camaro also copped a hit as he tried to escape the carnage.

The track was partially blocked and the caution flag flew, which was upgraded to a red flag just moments later as the clean-up began.

“I just had nowhere to go because I had someone on my right,” Brown radioed to his crew.

“Started braking and just went into them.”

Brown suffered a broken toe link and a punctured radiator, putting him out of contention.

At the time of the red flag, Michael McDowell led the race in the #71 Spire Motorsports Camaro after getting the holeshot over Shane van Gisbergen into Turn 1.