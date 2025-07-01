This year, the Grant Park 165 is over-subscribed with 41 entries for the race confirmed by NASCAR.

With the grid capacity at 40 cars, one car will not qualify for the race at the Chicago Street Course.

On balance, the likelihood of Brown missing the race seems slim, but not impossible. He will have to get through practice unscathed and hope his #13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro is quick enough and gremlin-free.

Earlier this year, NASCAR introduced its Open Exemption Provision (OEP) for wildcard entries that, if approved, guarantees that entry a start in the race.

The provision was used earlier this year by Trackhouse Racing, who fielded Helio Castroneves in the Daytona 500.

NASCAR has confirmed no applications for the OEP have been made for the upcoming Chicago race, meaning all 41 cars will have to qualify their way into the race.

‘Open’ entries include Brown (#13 Kaulig Racing), Austin Hill (#33 Richard Childress Racing), Josh Bilicki (#66 Garage 66), Corey Heim (#67 23XI Racing), and Katherine Legge (#78 Live Fast Motorsports)

The last time NASCAR had a race outside of the Daytona 500 where a car failed to qualify due to an oversubscribed field was in 2018 at Texas Motor Speedway.

That year, Timmy Hill failed to qualify in the MBM Motorsports entry.

Brown has one NASCAR Cup Series start to his name with Richard Childress Racing at Sonoma in 2024.

He qualified 24th and was classified 31st after technical issues with his Chevrolet Camaro.

The two-day NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 begins with practice at 3am (AEST) on Sunday followed by qualifying at 4am (AEST).

Monday’s race, which takes in 75 laps begins at 4am (AEST).

Entry List: NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165

Num Driver Team Crew Chief Car Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Phil Surgen Chevrolet Busch Light Apple 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Brian Wilson Ford Discount Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Richard Boswell II Chevrolet Breztri 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Drew Blickensderfer Ford Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet Valvoline 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Jeremy Bullins Ford Kroger / Blue Buffalo 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet Slurpee 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet NAPA Auto Parts 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Andrew Dickeson Chevrolet Sea Best 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gayle Toyota Progressive 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford Menards\Dutch Boy 13 Will Brown Kaulig Racing Mike Cook Chevrolet Mobile X 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet Celsius 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves Ford Body Guard 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota CRAFTSMAN Racing For A Miracle 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Miles Stanley Ford Motorcraft \ Quick Lane 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford Shell Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Charles Denike Toyota McDonald’s 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet All-Pro Auto Reconditioning 33 Austin Hill (i) Richard Childress Racing Andy Street Chevrolet United Rentals 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Chris Lawson Ford Grillo’s Pickles 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Davin Restivo Toyota Lucy 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ryan Bergenty Ford Vermeer Midwest 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Aaron Kramer Ford Haas/Andy’s 42 John Hunter

Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Travis Mack Toyota Dollar Tree 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Ben Beshore Toyota AdventHealth 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota Jordan Brand 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Michael Kelley Chevrolet Rate 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Blake Harris Chevrolet Ally 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford Arby’s New Angus Cheesesteak 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Tyler Allen Toyota Monster Energy 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Derrick Finley Ford BuildSubmarines.com 66 Josh Bilicki (i) Garage 66 Carl Long Ford PureKick 67 Corey Heim (i) 23XI Racing Bootie Barker Toyota Robinhood 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Travis Peterson Chevrolet DePaul 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Luke Lambert Chevrolet Zeigler Auto Group 78 Katherine Legge Live Fast Motorsports David Ingram Chevrolet 88 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Stephen Doran Chevrolet WeatherTech 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet Jockey

* withdrawn from the event

(i) ineligible for driver championship points