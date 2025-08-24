Zilisch will replace Daniel Suarez at the team next year, joining incumbents Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain.

The 19-year-old has been touted as a star of the future and is poised to race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series title as part of the Playoffs in his debut season with JR Motorsports this year.

Zilisch was announced on a multi-year deal.

“This day has been a dream of mine for a long time,” said Zilisch.

“Cup racing has been the goal since joining with Chevrolet and Trackhouse, and while I didn’t know it would come this soon, I feel like I’m ready.

“I know the challenge that awaits entering the Cup Series as a full-time driver, but I feel that with the support of Trackhouse and Chevrolet, this is the right situation for me.

“I won’t be making any predictions for success next year. All I promise is to put in 100 percent effort, learn all that I can, plus have a little bit of fun along the way.”

The teenager could arguably have gone in a different direction with his career having started in karts and enjoyed success in sports cars, winning the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring early in his career in LMP2 equipment.

However, he turned his attention to stock car racing and has been a force in everything he has driven. In 2024, he was signed up by Trackhouse Racing as a development driver in a similar vein to van Gisbergen.

Trackhouse Racing boss Justin Marks hailed Zilisch has a generational talent.

“Connor is a rare talent that comes along every few decades,” said Marks.

“I have watched Connor grow from a kid racing go-karts at the Trackhouse Motorplex to an up-close seat as he beat all of us in the Trans Am races a few years ago.

“He quickly adapted to everything we have put him in, and what he is doing with JR Motorsports in Xfinity this season is historic.

“Connor is very mature, poised, and I know ready for Cup racing in 2026. He’s been mentored along the way by former racer Josh Wise and Dr. Eric Warren at General Motors.

“I can speak for everyone at Trackhouse Racing when I say we have a tremendous amount of faith in this young man.”

The team has not confirmed what number Zilisch will run, and details about his crew chief and sponsor will be announced in due course.