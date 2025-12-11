Amid the NASCAR vs 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, ugly texts were revealed in which NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps made comments about Childress.

In a text exchange with NASCAR chief media officer Brian Herbs, Phelps said Childress was a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.”

The team responded, threatening to take legal action over what it said were insensitive and defamatory remarks.

Now one of Richard Childress Racing’s biggest sponsors, Bass Pro Shops, has weighed in with a three-page letter calling for action.

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said he was a life-long NASCAR fans, having grown up watching stock car racing as a child at Fairground Speedway.

Bass Pro Shops sponsors Austin Dillon’s #3 Chevrolet Camaro and has also sponsored Chase Briscoe’s #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

Morris, who is the CEO of the hunting and fishing brand, said he is a close friend of Childress who he hailed a “great leader, a fierce competitor and a passionate advocate for outdoor enthusiasts and conservationists.”

“As I write this today, way too many of my fellow teammates, our valued customers, our independent dealers and respected members of the conservation and military communities… are outraged by how Richard and his family have been treated by some senior NASCAR leaders,” said Morris.

“We are extremely upset by the recent disclosure of shockingly offensive and false criticisms of Richard by the Commissioner of NASCAR Steve Phelps. For the Commissioner and his allies, to attack one of the pillars of the sport is incredibly irresponsible and a disservice to everyone involved in NASCAR and its partners, sponsors and fans.”

“What Mr. Phelps may or may not be aware of is the fact that in attacking Richard Childress, the racing legend, he is also attacking one of the most respected leaders in America’s conservation community. The commissioner has repeatedly labeled Richard as “an idiot,” a “dinosaur,” “a stupid redneck” and a “clown.”

Morris said Childress was a key part of the success of NASCAR.

Although he stopped short of calling for Phelps to be sacked, he drew comparisons that he felt would not sit well with the public. Morris said Phelps had discredited himself and the sport.

“Many of our teammates have validly expressed concern that the commissioner’s recently revealed contempt for Richard Childress makes it abundantly clear that he and his lieutenants are not capable of being fair and objective when it comes to impartially enforcing the rules and regulations that govern the sport, including the objective assessment of fines and penalties. This is a threat to the very integrity of the sport,” Morris continued.

“We can’t help but wonder what would happen if Major League Baseball brought in a new commissioner and he or she trash talked one of the true legends who built the game like Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle or Babe Ruth? Such blatant disrespect would probably not sit well with the fans – such a commissioner most likely wouldn’t, or shouldn’t, keep his or her job for very long.

“We write this letter with genuine respect for the family who gave birth to the great All-American sporting tradition of NASCAR. The France Family has always celebrated the beginning of every race with faith and prayer and saluted patriotism, with the singing of the national anthem, and remaining steadfast in going above and beyond to honor our veterans and active-duty military. They have built a sport celebrated by hardworking American families.

“It is painful for all fans to watch the current conflict and division occurring within the sport we love. We hope the France family and team owners will reflect carefully on the damage that’s being done to NASCAR in the ongoing dispute and dig deep and strive hard for compromise. We’re cheering for a prompt and fair resolution that creates a positive path to a happy and long-term future for the founding family, team owners and most importantly, the fans.

“One thing is for certain, as the leaders of NASCAR seek to grow the sport and attract new generations of fans, they must never turn their back on, or abandon, the true pioneers and especially fans who form the foundation of the sport we love.”

