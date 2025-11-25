Two teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, are fighting NASCAR over antitrust violations and its so-called monopoly on stock car racing. That fight is set to go to trial on December 1.

In the lead-up to the trial, a 2023 text exchange was released by a federal court in North Carolina. The texts reveal NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps made sensitive remarks about stock car team owner Richard Childress.

One text to NASCAR chief media officer Brian Herbst read: “Childress needs to be taken out back and flogged. He’s a stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.”

Another text read: “These guys are short sighted and self serving. Childress is an idiot. If they don’t like the state of the sport, sell [your] charter and get out.”

The animosity reportedly stems from a 2023 interview on NASCAR SiriusXM Radio in which Childress made claims about the cost to build the Next Gen cars and the media rights deal

It came during charter negotiations between NASCAR and its teams, which dragged on for more than two years over the terms.

All but two teams ultimately signed the charters when the deadline lapsed in September 2024. The two who didn’t, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, took NASCAR to court.

NASCAR reportedly contacted Richard Childress Racing ahead of the texts being published in recent days.

“RCR and Richard Childress are deeply disappointed by the insensitive and defamatory statements made about Mr. Childress in recently surfaced text messages between NASCAR executives Steve Phelps and Brian Herbst,” a statement from the team read.

“These comments reflect the way certain NASCAR executives have historically viewed and treated many team owners like Mr. Childress, who have devoted their lives to strengthening the sport for its fans, its sponsors, and all who compete in it.

“RCR and Richard Childress are equally disappointed for the NASCAR fans, with whom Mr. Childress closely identifies given his humble and hard-working background.

“Mr. Childress and the organization will issue no further statements regarding these or other defamatory text messages that have recently surfaced, as legal action is being contemplated and discussed with legal counsel.”

Richard Childress Racing has been at the centre of its own controversies in NASCAR.

The team received two significant penalties in 2024 and 2025. The first dumped Austin Dillon out of the Playoffs after he intentionally wrecked Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano for the win at Richmond on the last lap.

The second came earlier this year at Indianapolis when Austin Hill was found to have internationally wrecked Aric Almirola. Hill was stripped of his Playoffs points and ultimately failed to make it to the Championship 4 race.

