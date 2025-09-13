Driving the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro, Allmendinger ran a 15.117-second lap (126.930 mph) of the half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway.

He pipped Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney in the #12 Ford Mustang by just 0.003s.

Allmendiner broke his duck dating back to Watkins Glen in 2015 for what was just his fifth pole position in 475 starts.

It’s the first time he’s ever started on the pole at Bristol in his 27 starts.

Asked how he won the pole, Allmendinger replied: “I don’t know I closed my eyes in both of them, so I’m not really sure.

“This place is so tough to qualify, but the first lap she stuck and I thought, I looked down at the dash like, that’s a pretty good lap, so I’m gonna try for more in the second [lap].

“I know it’s just qualifying. We’ve got 500 laps around this place. To get a pole at Bristol, that’s pretty awesome.”

“Every dog has his day. Hopefully we can do that for 500 laps.

“I’m super proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing, all the men and women.

“We’ve been building fast cars all year and this Cup Series is tough, especially when you’re a smaller team trying to grow.

“Little victories like this, even though it’s qualifying, means a lot to us.”

Blaney was the highest-placed driver in the Playoffs in second ahead of Team Penske stablemate Austin Cindric in the #2 Mustang.

Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen had a tough time in qualifying, setting a 15.396s in the #88 Camaro that put him only 28th.

The only Playoffs driver worse than van Gisbergen was Chase Briscoe, who qualified the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry in 31st.

Van Gisbergen’s teammate Ross Chastain was 13th in qualifying while Daniel Suarez was 35th.

A total of 39 cars will contest the 500-lap race on Sunday, which begins at 9:30am AEST.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Food City 400 Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway

Pos Num Driver Team Speed (mph) Lap Diff Gap 1 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 126.93 15.117 2 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Team Penske 126.905 15.12 0.003 0.003 3 2 Austin Cindric (P) Team Penske 126.804 15.132 0.015 0.012 4 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 126.72 15.142 0.025 0.010 5 5 Kyle Larson (P) Hendrick Motorsports 126.67 15.148 0.031 0.006 6 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 126.312 15.191 0.074 0.043 7 24 William Byron (P) Hendrick Motorsports 126.187 15.206 0.089 0.015 8 23 Bubba Wallace (P) 23XI Racing 126.17 15.208 0.091 0.002 9 20 Christopher Bell (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 126.121 15.214 0.097 0.006 10 21 Josh Berry (P) Wood Brothers Racing 126.121 15.214 0.097 0.000 11 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports 126.071 15.22 0.103 0.006 12 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 126.054 15.222 0.105 0.002 13 1 Ross Chastain (P) Trackhouse Racing 125.914 15.239 0.122 0.017 14 45 Tyler Reddick (P) 23XI Racing 125.856 15.246 0.129 0.007 15 48 Alex Bowman (P) Hendrick Motorsports 125.757 15.258 0.141 0.012 16 9 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports 125.65 15.271 0.154 0.013 17 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 125.642 15.272 0.155 0.001 18 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 125.633 15.273 0.156 0.001 19 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 125.633 15.273 0.156 0.000 20 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 125.568 15.281 0.164 0.008 21 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 125.494 15.29 0.173 0.009 22 22 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske 125.428 15.298 0.181 0.008 23 3 Austin Dillon (P) Richard Childress Racing 125.15 15.332 0.215 0.034 24 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 125.052 15.344 0.227 0.012 25 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 124.914 15.361 0.244 0.017 26 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team 124.8 15.375 0.258 0.014 27 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 124.695 15.388 0.271 0.013 28 88 Shane Van Gisbergen # (P) Trackhouse Racing 124.63 15.396 0.279 0.008 29 35 Riley Herbst # 23XI Racing 124.622 15.397 0.28 0.001 30 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports 124.581 15.402 0.285 0.005 31 19 Chase Briscoe (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 124.347 15.431 0.314 0.029 32 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 124.339 15.432 0.315 0.001 33 33 Austin Hill(i) Richard Childress Racing 123.953 15.48 0.363 0.048 34 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 123 15.6 0.483 0.120 35 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing 122.905 15.612 0.495 0.012 36 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 122.756 15.631 0.514 0.019 37 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 122.552 15.657 0.540 0.026 38 67 Corey Heim(i) 23XI Racing 122.427 15.673 0.556 0.016 39 66 Chad Finchum Garage 66 119.522 16.054 0.937 o0.381

