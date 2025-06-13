The long-awaited arrival of his third child means the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will not travel to Mexico where the top-flight stock car series is making its debut at the Formula 1 venue.

The #11 Toyota Camry driver posted “see you in Pocono” to social media with a statement announcing the birth of his son with wife Jordan Fish.

“We are happy to announce the birth of our son,” said Hamlin.

“Everyone is doing well. My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan and our family over the next few days when she is able to go home and transition to life as a family of five.”

The three-time Daytona 500 winner will be replaced by Ryan Truex, the younger brother of NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.

Truex has just 26 starts in the Cup Series, his last in 2014.

Hamlin has not missed a Cup Series race in more than 400 races. The last time he missed a race was in 2014 after a sinus infection ruled him out of racing at Fontana.

Hamlin sits third in the standings and won the most recent race at Michigan International Speedway.

That marked his third win of the season after triumphing at Martinsville and Darlington.

Hamlin may need to seek dispensation to be eligible for the Playoffs.

Section 12.3.2.1.A of the NASCAR rule book states: “Unless otherwise authorised by NASCAR, driver(s) and Team Owner(s) must start all Championship Events of the current season to be eligible for The Playoffs.

“If a starting position was not earned, then the driver(s) and Team Owner(s) must have attempted to Qualify, at the discretion of the Series Managing Director, for the Race.”

Waivers have been granted for drivers who have missed races due to injury of being sanctioned by NASCAR. Childbirth is covered under the medical waiver.