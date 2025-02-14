It was a strong showing to that point for the Trackhouse Racing driver, having been running seventh for much of the final stanza.

As the field came to the chequered flag, Christopher Bell tried to squeeze through a gap on van Gisbergen’s outside.

The Joe Gibb Racing driver’s nose got into the back of van Gisbergen, which tipped the #88 car into a spin.

Van Gisbergen’s Chevrolet Camaro whipped around and collided with the #51 Ford Mustang of Cody Ware and set off a multi-car wreck.

The Kiwi spun wildly out of control and more drivers found themselves in the melee, including Cole Coster, Kyle Larson, Riley Herbst, and Anthony Alfredo.

Ultimately, van Gisbergen was classified 14th.

He will have to use a back-up car for Monday’s Daytona 500, where he will start deep in the pack.

Here’s another look at what happened at the end of Duel No. 2 at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/mDrqSC83aN — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 14, 2025

The contest was an otherwise relatively sedate affair after the first Duel, which was marred by four cautions.

There were just two cautions, the first which came on Lap 48 after the pit stop sequence.

Chris Buescher blocked Austin Cindric, setting off a chain reaction.

Daniel Suarez slowed and was rear-ended by Alex Bowman. Suarez speared into the side of Brad Keselowski while Bowman slid into the inside SAFER barrier.

All three cars suffered race-ending damage.

First caution in Duel No. 2 at Daytona. Here’s what happened. pic.twitter.com/pDtsZ7sGGt — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 14, 2025

Racing resumed with just six laps to go with Buescher at the head of the field alongside Cindric.

Fords dominated the top places with Erik Jones the first Toyota in sixth and van Gisbergen the first Chevrolet in seventh.

In the closing laps, Jones scythed his way through to find himself challenging Cindric for the lead of the race.

Coming to the chequered flag, van Gisbergen and co wrecked behind him and the yellow was thrown just metres from the start-finish line.

What followed were a series of awkward moments. Replays showed Jones ahead of Cindric at the finish line, and he duly made his way to the front straight to celebrate.

However, NASCAR officials ruled that Cindric was in the lead at the time the yellow was flown.

Bemused by it all, Jones got back in his Toyota Camry and made his way back to the pit lane. That left Cindric to wander across the infield to collect the chequered flag, which was already gone by the time he arrived.