The Trackhouse Racing driver came to Gateway as the last driver above the cutoff line at +3 in 12th. With one race to go in the Round of 12 at Bristol, van Gisbergen has dropped below the cutoff line.

Van Gisbergen was dealt two big blows in the race – the first a spin on Lap 156 and the second a penalty for speeding on pit lane during the final round of pit stops.

The latter dumped van Gisbergen to the back of the lead lap for the last restart of the race, putting him 29th before recovering to 25th.

It was a tough day on the whole for Trackhouse Racing. Daniel Suarez in the #99 failed to finish after being tipped into a spin by Chase Briscoe, while the #1 of Ross Chastain was only 24th.

The 240-lap race was won by Toyota’s Denny Hamlin who led Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Briscoe.

Hamlin led the field to green with Kyle Larson in the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro on his inside and by Lap 8 the 2021 champion took the lead.

A spinning Kyle Busch brought the caution out on Lap 27, which kicked off the first round of pit stops.

During that exchange, 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick was forced to stop his #45 Camry in Hamlin’s pit bay to tighten a loose wheel nut.

Hamlin elected not to pit and assumed the race lead for the Lap 33 restart. However, that was short-lived as Briscoe took over top spot on Lap 34. Larson, who pitted, shot from 11th to fourth in no time.

On Lap 36, the second caution flew for Josh Berry whose #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang got tipped into a spin by Chase Elliott in the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro.

On the Lap 42 restart, van Gisbergen was running 11th. He jockeyed over position, bumping Team Penske’s Austin Cindric out of the way, which dumped the #2 Mustang to 15th.

Briscoe took Stage 1 honours ahead of Larson and Hamlin while van Gisbergen wound up 12th.

Another round of pitstops followed, which dropped van Gisbergen to 31st for the Lap 53 restart.

Larson led the field to green with teammate William Byron in the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro alongside.

Van Gisbergen’s teammate Daniel Suarez spun off the nose of Briscoe on Lap 61. The #99 Trackhouse Racing Camaro was retired and the caution came out.

Racing resumed on Lap 66, but it was a short-lived green-flag run after the Dillon brothers, Austin and Ty, collided.

Ty Dillon in the #10 Kaulig Racing Camaro spun and backed his car into the outside wall.

That prompted another flurry of pit stops, including race leader Larson. That handed the lead to Bubba Wallace in the #23 23XI Racing Camry.

Wallace led on the Lap 83 restart and enjoyed more than 50 laps of green flag running until Lap 134 when Larson tipped fifth-placed Ryan Blaney in the #12 Team Penske Mustang into a spin.

That set up a one-lap dash to the end of Stage 2, which was won by Wallace ahead of Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

Stage 3 began on Lap 148 with Wallace at the point. Debris brought the yellow out on Lap 150.

On the Lap 156 restart, van Gisbergen spun on his own from 18th and nudged the outside wall.

Thankfully, there was no serious damage to the #88 Trackhouse Racing Camaro and the Kiwi continued, albeit at the back of the field.

The next restart was on Lap 162 and after pit stops it was Hamlin who retook the race lead with Logano on his inside.

Another lengthy green flag run continued until Lap 208 when Ty Dillon suffered a right front brake failure into Turn 1.

In the midst of the pit stop sequence, there was plenty of churn.

Trackhouse Racing made the decisive call to gamble and take two tyres and exit pit road in the lead. However, their efforts were dashed for speeding on pit lane.

Van Gisbergen was dumped to the back of the lead lap and elected to take the additional two tyres under yellow.

From 29th, he raced forward to 25th while Hamlin usurped an off-strategy Brad Keselowski on the Lap 216 restart.

Hamlin cruised to victory, heading Briscoe by 1.6s after 240 laps.

After Hamlin and Briscoe came Elliott, Blaney, and Logano. The top 10 was rounded out by John Hunter Nemechek, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Ty Gibbs.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff Gap 1 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 240 laps 2 19 Chase Briscoe (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 1.62 1.62 3 9 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports 2.236 0.616 4 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Team Penske 2.748 0.512 5 22 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske 5.54 2.792 6 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 5.966 0.426 7 20 Christopher Bell (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 6.401 0.435 8 23 Bubba Wallace (P) 23XI Racing 8.469 2.068 9 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 9.004 0.535 10 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 10.492 1.488 11 24 William Byron (P) Hendrick Motorsports 10.753 0.261 12 5 Kyle Larson (P) Hendrick Motorsports 10.775 0.022 13 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 12.797 2.022 14 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 13.206 0.409 15 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 14.384 1.178 16 45 Tyler Reddick (P) 23XI Racing 14.484 0.1 17 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 14.991 0.507 18 3 Austin Dillon (P) Richard Childress Racing 15.04 0.049 19 2 Austin Cindric (P) Team Penske 15.238 0.198 20 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports 16.148 0.91 21 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 16.994 0.846 22 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 17.603 0.609 23 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 17.818 0.215 24 1 Ross Chastain (P) Trackhouse Racing 18.548 0.73 25 88 Shane Van Gisbergen (P) Trackhouse Racing 18.721 0.173 26 48 Alex Bowman (P) Hendrick Motorsports 19.786 1.065 27 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team 20.669 0.883 28 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 22.114 1.445 29 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 22.689 0.575 30 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports 1 lap 31 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing 1 lap 32 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 1 lap 33 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 1 lap 34 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Lap 207 32 laps 35 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Lap 64 143 laps 36 21 Josh Berry (P) Wood Brothers Racing Lap 35 29 laps

