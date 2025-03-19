Jockey has taken naming rights of the #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro with a red, white, and blue colour palette.

The company has strong ties to New Zealand, having been the first country outside of the United States to manufacture and sell the underwear.

The brand became synonymous with All Blacks legend Dan Carter in the mid-2000s.

Van Gisbergen will be hoping his new look brings better results. The Kiwi is yet to finish inside the top 20 on an oval this year in what is his rookie Cup Series campaign.

“I really like the different variety of tracks,” said van Gisbergen of the learning curve.

“It’s a different style of track every week and a new challenge. I think that’s good because it’s not the same style of track every week.

“I’m excited for Homestead this weekend. I’ve never been there in a Cup car, so I’m looking forward to seeing what that’s like. Looks like a cool but challenging track.

“I’ve always dreamed of racing in America, especially in NASCAR, it’s the pinnacle of stock car racing in the entire world,” he added.

“It’s the biggest challenge I’ve ever raced in my career, so I’m putting every effort into driving these cars and racing against these drivers. I’m having a blast doing it.

“Excited to be behind the wheel of the No. 88 Jockey Chevrolet this weekend and I’m hoping for a great result.”