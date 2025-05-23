The 38-year-old has inked a deal to drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s #19 Toyota Supra in the event with major backing from Shaw and Partners Financial Services.

Perkins is currently in the US visiting JGR’s Huntersville, North Carolina, headquarters to meet the team, undergo a seat fitting and spend time in the Toyota Racing Development simulator.

This weekend, he’ll be a guest of JGR and Toyota for the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

JGR is one of NASCAR’s most famous teams. It runs four Supras in Xfinity, including the #19 entry that features a rotating list of drivers.

Portland is a 3km road course that hosts a standalone Xfinity Series weekend, with the race last year won in spectacular style by Shane van Gisbergen.

“This is a long-held dream come true for me, and I am so excited about driving in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series for the legendary Joe Gibbs,” said Perkins.

“I started thinking about competing in NASCAR when I first visited the US in 2008 to watch Marcos Ambrose at Sonoma, and be a spotter for Paul Morris, who was contesting an ARCA West race the same weekend.

“It’s been a long journey to get here. I’ve come close a few times, but we couldn’t quite get all the ducks lined up. To do it now with Coach Gibbs and JGR proves you should never give up.”

Supercars co-driver Perkins already has some level of experience aboard Xfinity machinery, having driven a Ford Mustang in the Stock Cars Australia field at The Bend earlier this month.

That outing set tongues wagging that Perkins was among the Aussie contingent eyeing a NASCAR outing in 2025.

As reported by Speedcafe last month, Broc Feeney is in talks with Kaulig Racing that could also see him on the grid at Portland, while Will Brown is set for a Cup start with Kaulig at Chicago in July.

Perkins’ opportunity with Gibbs comes in part thanks to childhood friend James Small, who is the crew chief on the team’s #19 Cup Series entry.

“James and I grew up together, running round Australia’s race paddocks as kids while our dads were busy doing their things, and we’ve remained close mates,” explained Perkins.

“James will be at Darlington with the Cup Series the weekend we’re racing in Portland, but he’s doing everything he can to help me prepare and ensure JGR and I have a successful experience.

“Without James, the whole deal just wouldn’t be happening.”

Key too is Earl Evans from Shaw and Partners. The Triple Eight co-owner has been a personal backer of Perkins for some time and is full of praise for the driver and broadcaster.

“Shaw and Partners Financial Services has supported Jack for over five years now, and our partnership is robust,” said Evans.

“Jack’s fun to be around, and his passion for racing is infectious.

“On track, he is a solid performer and a complete professional, so when this opportunity with Joe Gibbs Racing came along, we did not hesitate to support Jack in what will be a lifetime experience for us all.”

Perkins’ entry will also be supported by Southern Cross Truck Rentals, TLC Auto Centre, ARB Penrith, and Muscle Car Warehouse.