Perkins will carry the same scheme that he ran at Chicago on his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The Portland race on July 26-28 (AEST) will act as a warm-up for Perkins before his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start in a month on August 31 (AEST).

Perkins joins Nitro Motorsports for the Portland weekend, which features two 51-lap (75-minute) races.

“Trans Am racing is something I’ve watched from afar for years, and it’s great to get a chance to compete in this series finally,” Perkins said.

“Portland International Raceway looks like a fantastic track with plenty of opportunities for challenging racing.

“Nitro Motorsports has been very welcoming, and I am grateful for the opportunity the team has given me.

“They’ve won in multiple racing disciplines in 2025, and if I put my head down, work hard, and catch on quickly, I hope I can add to their impressive record.”

Nitro Motorsports boss owner Nick Tucker welcomed Perkins to the team.

“Jack’s experience at the top levels of racing, including Supercars in Australia, will bring valuable insights and raise the bar for our entire team,” Tucker said.

“We’re looking forward to working with him and seeing what he can do at Portland, and from there, we will see what the future holds.”

The Toyota Camry is the latest body shape to join Trans Am alongside the popular Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Dodge Challenger.

Coverage of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship at Portland will be live-streamed on YouTube.