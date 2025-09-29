Entering Turn 3, the #38 Ford Mustang got nudged by the #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry driven by John Hunter Nemechek.

Sandwiched against the wall, Smith’s car rode up the wall and slid for several hundred metres on his side before coming down the track and rolling.

The car landed on all four wheels before coming to a reston the apron.

“The fucking 42 drove in there and fucking cleaned up us,” said Smith on the radio.

The carnage continued at Nemechek slid out of control into Ty Gibbs in the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Camry and Josh Berry in the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Mustang.

The race was red-flagged while NASCAR officials assessed damage to the wall and to the track after a gouge was taken out of the asphalt.

Zane Smith exited the vehicle under his own power after this incident late at @kansasspeedway. pic.twitter.com/vbF4OXvROl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 28, 2025

