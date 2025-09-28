Trackhouse Racing made unapproved adjustments to the #88 Chevrolet Camaro prior to practice.

Van Gisbergen’s crew chief Stephen Doran has been ejected from the event and the #88 team has lost its pit selection.

The Kiwi will also have to start at the rear of the field and will serve a stop-and-go penalty after taking the green flag.

Van Gisbergen was 22nd in practice and had qualified 24th.

He was one of three entries hit with penalties before Monday’s race.

Spire Motorsports’ Michael McDowell had his crew chief Travis Peterson ejected from the event for making unapproved adjustments to the splitter after a second attempt through inspection.

The struts were reinstalled and the car was run through the USS and failed due to the adjustment.

McDowell will start at the rear of the field and will perform a stop-and-go penalty after receiving the green flag. He had qualified the #71 Chevrolet Camaro in 21st.

Rick Ware Racing’s #51 Ford Mustang failed inspection twice, meaning Cody Ware’s car chief Dave Jones has been ejected and the team has lost its pit selection.

The NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Motor Speedway gets underway on Monday at 5am AEST with coverage on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Chase Briscoe will start from pole position ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Qualifying

Pos Num Driver Team Lap Diff Gap 1 19 Chase Briscoe (P) Bass Pro Shops Toyota 29.987 2 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota 30.088 0.101 0.101 3 5 Kyle Larson (P) HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 30.101 0.114 0.013 4 9 Chase Elliott (P) Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet 30.157 0.17 0.056 5 20 Christopher Bell (P) Rheem Toyota 30.165 0.178 0.008 6 77 Carson Hocevar Delaware Life Chevrolet 30.228 0.241 0.063 7 23 * Bubba Wallace (P) U.S. Air Force Toyota 30.274 0.287 0.046 8 54 Ty Gibbs SAIA LTL Freight Toyota 30.289 0.302 0.015 9 1 Ross Chastain (P) Kubota Chevrolet 30.292 0.305 0.003 10 43 Erik Jones Advent Health Toyota 30.314 0.327 0.022 11 24 William Byron (P) Cincinnati Chevrolet 30.326 0.339 0.012 12 45 Tyler Reddick (P) The Beast Toyota 30.328 0.341 0.002 13 21 Josh Berry Menards/Dutch Boy Ford 30.335 0.348 0.007 14 4 Noah Gragson Beef A Roo Ford 30.39 0.403 0.055 15 17 Chris Buescher Body Guard Ford 30.391 0.404 0.001 16 3 Austin Dillon BPS/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet 30.419 0.432 0.028 17 48 Alex Bowman Ally Chevrolet 30.422 0.435 0.003 18 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ram Self Storage Chevrolet 30.434 0.447 0.012 19 60 Ryan Preece Kroger/Minute Rice Ford 30.438 0.451 0.004 20 16 AJ Allmendinger Action Industries Chevrolet 30.452 0.465 0.014 21 71 Michael McDowell Gainbridge Chevrolet 30.491 0.504 0.039 22 7 Justin Haley NationsGuard Chevrolet 30.498 0.511 0.007 23 34 Todd Gilliland Dean’s Dip Ford 30.504 0.517 0.006 24 88 Shane Van Gisbergen Red Bull Chevrolet 30.528 0.541 0.024 25 42 John Hunter Nemechek Dollar Tree Toyota 30.566 0.579 0.038 26 2 Austin Cindric (P) Discount Tire Ford 30.589 0.602 0.023 27 41 Cole Custer Haas/Andy’s Ford 30.592 0.605 0.003 28 38 Zane Smith Speedy Cash Ford 30.631 0.644 0.039 29 8 Kyle Busch Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet 30.667 0.68 0.036 30 99 Daniel Suarez Freeway Hispanic Heritage Chevrolet 30.727 0.74 0.06 31 6 Brad Keselowski Solomon Plumbing Ford 30.728 0.741 0.001 32 35 Riley Herbst Monster Energy Toyota 30.758 0.771 0.03 33 10 Ty Dillon Draft Kings Chevrolet 30.836 0.849 0.078 34 51 Cody Ware Evel Knievel Museum Ford 31.113 1.126 0.277 35 22 Joey Logano (P) Shell Pennzoil Ford 31.538 1.551 0.425 36 44 JJ Yeley PCNY Concierge Chevrolet 32.28 2.293 0.742 37 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford No time

P – Playoffs driver

