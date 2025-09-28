Trackhouse Racing made unapproved adjustments to the #88 Chevrolet Camaro prior to practice.
Van Gisbergen’s crew chief Stephen Doran has been ejected from the event and the #88 team has lost its pit selection.
The Kiwi will also have to start at the rear of the field and will serve a stop-and-go penalty after taking the green flag.
Van Gisbergen was 22nd in practice and had qualified 24th.
He was one of three entries hit with penalties before Monday’s race.
Spire Motorsports’ Michael McDowell had his crew chief Travis Peterson ejected from the event for making unapproved adjustments to the splitter after a second attempt through inspection.
The struts were reinstalled and the car was run through the USS and failed due to the adjustment.
McDowell will start at the rear of the field and will perform a stop-and-go penalty after receiving the green flag. He had qualified the #71 Chevrolet Camaro in 21st.
Rick Ware Racing’s #51 Ford Mustang failed inspection twice, meaning Cody Ware’s car chief Dave Jones has been ejected and the team has lost its pit selection.
The NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Motor Speedway gets underway on Monday at 5am AEST with coverage on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.
Chase Briscoe will start from pole position ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Qualifying
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|19
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|Bass Pro Shops Toyota
|29.987
|2
|11
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota
|30.088
|0.101
|0.101
|3
|5
|Kyle Larson (P)
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|30.101
|0.114
|0.013
|4
|9
|Chase Elliott (P)
|Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet
|30.157
|0.17
|0.056
|5
|20
|Christopher Bell (P)
|Rheem Toyota
|30.165
|0.178
|0.008
|6
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Delaware Life Chevrolet
|30.228
|0.241
|0.063
|7
|23
|* Bubba Wallace (P)
|U.S. Air Force Toyota
|30.274
|0.287
|0.046
|8
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|SAIA LTL Freight Toyota
|30.289
|0.302
|0.015
|9
|1
|Ross Chastain (P)
|Kubota Chevrolet
|30.292
|0.305
|0.003
|10
|43
|Erik Jones
|Advent Health Toyota
|30.314
|0.327
|0.022
|11
|24
|William Byron (P)
|Cincinnati Chevrolet
|30.326
|0.339
|0.012
|12
|45
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|The Beast Toyota
|30.328
|0.341
|0.002
|13
|21
|Josh Berry
|Menards/Dutch Boy Ford
|30.335
|0.348
|0.007
|14
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Beef A Roo Ford
|30.39
|0.403
|0.055
|15
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Body Guard Ford
|30.391
|0.404
|0.001
|16
|3
|Austin Dillon
|BPS/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet
|30.419
|0.432
|0.028
|17
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Ally Chevrolet
|30.422
|0.435
|0.003
|18
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ram Self Storage Chevrolet
|30.434
|0.447
|0.012
|19
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Kroger/Minute Rice Ford
|30.438
|0.451
|0.004
|20
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Action Industries Chevrolet
|30.452
|0.465
|0.014
|21
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Gainbridge Chevrolet
|30.491
|0.504
|0.039
|22
|7
|Justin Haley
|NationsGuard Chevrolet
|30.498
|0.511
|0.007
|23
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Dean’s Dip Ford
|30.504
|0.517
|0.006
|24
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Chevrolet
|30.528
|0.541
|0.024
|25
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Dollar Tree Toyota
|30.566
|0.579
|0.038
|26
|2
|Austin Cindric (P)
|Discount Tire Ford
|30.589
|0.602
|0.023
|27
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas/Andy’s Ford
|30.592
|0.605
|0.003
|28
|38
|Zane Smith
|Speedy Cash Ford
|30.631
|0.644
|0.039
|29
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet
|30.667
|0.68
|0.036
|30
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Freeway Hispanic Heritage Chevrolet
|30.727
|0.74
|0.06
|31
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Solomon Plumbing Ford
|30.728
|0.741
|0.001
|32
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Monster Energy Toyota
|30.758
|0.771
|0.03
|33
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Draft Kings Chevrolet
|30.836
|0.849
|0.078
|34
|51
|Cody Ware
|Evel Knievel Museum Ford
|31.113
|1.126
|0.277
|35
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Shell Pennzoil Ford
|31.538
|1.551
|0.425
|36
|44
|JJ Yeley
|PCNY Concierge Chevrolet
|32.28
|2.293
|0.742
|37
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford
|No time
P – Playoffs driver
