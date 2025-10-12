The #88 Chevrolet Camaro qualified 13th, ahead of his teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in 15th and 17th respectively.
Earlier, Chastain topped practice but grazed the wall late in the session, leaving the #1 crew with to do a quick repair job on his car.
Qualifying was topped by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin in the #11 Toyota Camry in what was a windy session.
“I felt good about it truthfully,” said Hamlin, who won the 2021 edition of the Las Vegas race.
“There wasn’t a whole lot left out there for it. But a great job by this team to get my car good. It was good in the short run in practice as well, got to work on it for the long run for tomorrow.
“But Saturday (qualifying) has always been our Achilles heel at this race track and that’s a great way to turn that around.”
Alongside Hamlin will be teammate Chase Briscoe while Christopher Bell made it a Joe Gibbs Racing one-two-three.
Chase Elliott led the Chevrolet contingent in fourth ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson.
Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing), Tyler Reddick (23XI Racing), Joey Logano (Team Penske), and Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) completed the top 10.
The only Playoffs driver outside the top 10 was Ryan Blaney, who will start 14th.
Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway gets underway at 8:30am AEDT with coverage live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Lap
|Speed (mph)
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|11
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|29.213
|184.849
|2
|19
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|29.249
|184.622
|0.036
|0.036
|3
|20
|Christopher Bell (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|29.255
|184.584
|0.042
|0.006
|4
|9
|Chase Elliott (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|29.259
|184.559
|0.046
|0.004
|5
|24
|William Byron (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|29.304
|184.275
|0.091
|0.045
|6
|5
|Kyle Larson (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|29.328
|184.124
|0.115
|0.024
|7
|23
|* Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|29.401
|183.667
|0.188
|0.073
|8
|45
|* Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|29.413
|183.592
|0.200
|0.012
|9
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Team Penske
|29.421
|183.542
|0.208
|0.008
|10
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|29.454
|183.337
|0.241
|0.033
|11
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|29.537
|182.822
|0.324
|0.083
|12
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|29.54
|182.803
|0.327
|0.003
|13
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen #
|Trackhouse Racing
|29.586
|182.519
|0.373
|0.046
|14
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Team Penske
|29.592
|182.482
|0.379
|0.006
|15
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|29.594
|182.469
|0.381
|0.002
|16
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|29.626
|182.272
|0.413
|0.032
|17
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|29.645
|182.156
|0.432
|0.019
|18
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|29.647
|182.143
|0.434
|0.002
|19
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|29.679
|181.947
|0.466
|0.032
|20
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|29.69
|181.879
|0.477
|0.011
|21
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|29.693
|181.861
|0.480
|0.003
|22
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|29.703
|181.800
|0.490
|0.010
|23
|38
|* Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|29.72
|181.696
|0.507
|0.017
|24
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|29.765
|181.421
|0.552
|0.045
|25
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|29.779
|181.336
|0.566
|0.014
|26
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|29.842
|180.953
|0.629
|0.063
|27
|7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|29.846
|180.929
|0.633
|0.004
|28
|4
|* Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|29.862
|180.832
|0.649
|0.016
|29
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|29.909
|180.548
|0.696
|0.047
|30
|34
|* Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|30.022
|179.868
|0.809
|0.113
|31
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|30.089
|179.468
|0.876
|0.067
|32
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|30.09
|179.462
|0.877
|0.001
|33
|35
|* Riley Herbst #
|23XI Racing
|30.147
|179.122
|0.934
|0.057
|34
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|30.21
|178.749
|0.997
|0.063
|35
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|30.321
|178.094
|1.108
|0.111
|36
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|30.627
|176.315
|1.414
|0.306
|37
|44
|* JJ Yeley(i)
|NY Racing Team
|30.661
|176.12
|1.448
|0.034
|38
|78
|* Katherine Legge
|Live Fast Motorsports
|31.644
|170.648
|2.431
|0.983
