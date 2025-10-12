The #88 Chevrolet Camaro qualified 13th, ahead of his teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in 15th and 17th respectively.

Earlier, Chastain topped practice but grazed the wall late in the session, leaving the #1 crew with to do a quick repair job on his car.

Qualifying was topped by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin in the #11 Toyota Camry in what was a windy session.

“I felt good about it truthfully,” said Hamlin, who won the 2021 edition of the Las Vegas race.

“There wasn’t a whole lot left out there for it. But a great job by this team to get my car good. It was good in the short run in practice as well, got to work on it for the long run for tomorrow.

“But Saturday (qualifying) has always been our Achilles heel at this race track and that’s a great way to turn that around.”

Alongside Hamlin will be teammate Chase Briscoe while Christopher Bell made it a Joe Gibbs Racing one-two-three.

Chase Elliott led the Chevrolet contingent in fourth ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson.

Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing), Tyler Reddick (23XI Racing), Joey Logano (Team Penske), and Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) completed the top 10.

The only Playoffs driver outside the top 10 was Ryan Blaney, who will start 14th.

Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway gets underway at 8:30am AEDT with coverage live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Pos Num Driver Team Lap Speed (mph) Diff Gap 1 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 29.213 184.849 2 19 Chase Briscoe (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 29.249 184.622 0.036 0.036 3 20 Christopher Bell (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 29.255 184.584 0.042 0.006 4 9 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports 29.259 184.559 0.046 0.004 5 24 William Byron (P) Hendrick Motorsports 29.304 184.275 0.091 0.045 6 5 Kyle Larson (P) Hendrick Motorsports 29.328 184.124 0.115 0.024 7 23 * Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 29.401 183.667 0.188 0.073 8 45 * Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 29.413 183.592 0.200 0.012 9 22 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske 29.421 183.542 0.208 0.008 10 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 29.454 183.337 0.241 0.033 11 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 29.537 182.822 0.324 0.083 12 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 29.54 182.803 0.327 0.003 13 88 Shane Van Gisbergen # Trackhouse Racing 29.586 182.519 0.373 0.046 14 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Team Penske 29.592 182.482 0.379 0.006 15 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 29.594 182.469 0.381 0.002 16 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 29.626 182.272 0.413 0.032 17 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing 29.645 182.156 0.432 0.019 18 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 29.647 182.143 0.434 0.002 19 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 29.679 181.947 0.466 0.032 20 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 29.69 181.879 0.477 0.011 21 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team 29.693 181.861 0.480 0.003 22 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 29.703 181.800 0.490 0.010 23 38 * Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 29.72 181.696 0.507 0.017 24 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports 29.765 181.421 0.552 0.045 25 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 29.779 181.336 0.566 0.014 26 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 29.842 180.953 0.629 0.063 27 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 29.846 180.929 0.633 0.004 28 4 * Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports 29.862 180.832 0.649 0.016 29 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing 29.909 180.548 0.696 0.047 30 34 * Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 30.022 179.868 0.809 0.113 31 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 30.089 179.468 0.876 0.067 32 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 30.09 179.462 0.877 0.001 33 35 * Riley Herbst # 23XI Racing 30.147 179.122 0.934 0.057 34 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 30.21 178.749 0.997 0.063 35 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 30.321 178.094 1.108 0.111 36 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 30.627 176.315 1.414 0.306 37 44 * JJ Yeley(i) NY Racing Team 30.661 176.12 1.448 0.034 38 78 * Katherine Legge Live Fast Motorsports 31.644 170.648 2.431 0.983

