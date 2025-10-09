The Jockey-backed car has taken on a New Zealand-inspired scheme, with a black base covered in the iconic ferns and red stars synonymous with the country’s flag.

Silver ferns are commonly associated with New Zealand sport. Most of the country’s national teams have adopted the silver fern, a plant endemic to the island nation.

New Zealand’s national men’s and women’s rugby teams, the All Blacks and Black Ferns, both compete with the fern as part of its logo.

The men’s and women’s cricket teams, the Black Caps and White Ferns, also use the emblem while the national netball team is even called the Silver Ferns.

Van Gisbergen heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway off the back of a win at the Charlotte ROVAL, his fifth win of the season.

Asked how his progression has been on the mile-and-a-half ovals, van Gisbergen replied

“Steady” speaking on the NASCAR Happy Hour.

“Obviously we had a pretty low bar at the start of the year. I think we’re getting better.

“I feel more comfortable on those tracks. Vegas is a pretty tough one with the speed and the bumps. It’s going to be a challenge.

“It’s not going to be easy. I feel like I’m getting there, but I still have a lot to learn.

“Every week I’m out there, I learn something and have thoughts on how to be better again.

“I know I have a long way to go, that’s for sure, but I’m enjoying that process.”

The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway takes place on Monday (AEDT) from 8:35am.

Las Vegas is the first of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Playoffs. After Las Vegas, the series heads to Talladega and Martinsville.

