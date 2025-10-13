Van Gisbergen shone in the opening two stages. He finished 12th in Stage 1 and 11th in Stage 2 to be the best of the Trackhouse Racing trio.

Save for Team Pensek’s Ryan Blaney suffering an early exit, the 267-lap South Point 400 was a relatively uneventful affair until Stage 3.

The second caution came on Lap 236 when front-runner William Byron slammed into a slowing Ty Dillon, who was trying to come to the pit lane.

Pit stops followed under yellow. In that sequence, van Gisbergen shot up 11 places from 16th to fifth after a blistering pit stop and a call to take two tyres.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe led the cars who took two tyres ahead of Joey Logano (Team Penske), and Brad Keselowski (RFK Racing) while Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports) was fourth as the first car to take four tyres.

On the restart, with 23 laps to go, seventh-placed Christopher Bell got into the side of eighth-placed teammate Ty Gibbs and got the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry sideways.

Van Gisbergen got tipped into a spin and was collected by the #3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro of Austin Dillon. That spat SVG up the road and into the path of Carson Hocevar in the #77 Spire Motorsports Camaro

SVG retired his car to pit lane, and was ultimately classified 33rd.

There’s contact on the restart, and multiple cars go spinning. pic.twitter.com/L8hV6gV8SN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 13, 2025

That set up a 14-lap dash to the chequered flag. Briscoe lead Logano, Larson, Bowman, and Hamlin on the restart.

Shod with four new tyres, Hamlin surged to the front and took the lead with four laps to go with a pass on Briscoe. Larson got by Briscoe too, taking second place. Briscoe ultimately wound up fourth, behind Bell.

With victory, Hamlin booked his place in the Championship 4 race at Phoenix.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Pos Num Driver Team Make/Model Laps/Diff Gap 1 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 267 laps 2 5 Kyle Larson (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 1.533 1.533 3 20 Christopher Bell (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 2.294 0.761 4 19 Chase Briscoe (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 2.381 0.087 5 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 2.846 0.465 6 22 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske Ford Mustang 4.258 1.412 7 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 4.456 0.198 8 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 5.032 0.576 9 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 5.085 0.053 10 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 5.571 0.486 11 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 5.679 0.108 12 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 6.043 0.364 13 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 7.844 1.801 14 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro 8.145 0.301 15 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 8.533 0.388 16 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 9.097 0.564 17 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 9.717 0.62 18 9 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 9.889 0.172 19 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 10.693 0.804 20 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 11.453 0.76 21 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 11.632 0.179 22 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 12.332 0.7 23 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 14.185 1.853 24 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 16.113 1.928 25 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 29.929 13.816 26 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 1 lap 27 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 1 lap 28 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Racing Ford Mustang 1 lap 29 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 2 laps 1 lap 30 44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet Camaro 4 laps 2 laps 31 78 Katherine Legge Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 6 laps 2 laps 32 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 15 laps 9 laps 33 88 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 22 laps 7 laps 34 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 23 laps 1 lap 35 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang 24 laps 1 lap 36 24 William Byron (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 32 laps 8 laps 37 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 34 laps 2 laps 38 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Team Penske Ford Mustang 197 laps 163 laps

