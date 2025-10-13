Van Gisbergen shone in the opening two stages. He finished 12th in Stage 1 and 11th in Stage 2 to be the best of the Trackhouse Racing trio.
Save for Team Pensek’s Ryan Blaney suffering an early exit, the 267-lap South Point 400 was a relatively uneventful affair until Stage 3.
The second caution came on Lap 236 when front-runner William Byron slammed into a slowing Ty Dillon, who was trying to come to the pit lane.
Pit stops followed under yellow. In that sequence, van Gisbergen shot up 11 places from 16th to fifth after a blistering pit stop and a call to take two tyres.
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe led the cars who took two tyres ahead of Joey Logano (Team Penske), and Brad Keselowski (RFK Racing) while Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports) was fourth as the first car to take four tyres.
On the restart, with 23 laps to go, seventh-placed Christopher Bell got into the side of eighth-placed teammate Ty Gibbs and got the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry sideways.
Van Gisbergen got tipped into a spin and was collected by the #3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro of Austin Dillon. That spat SVG up the road and into the path of Carson Hocevar in the #77 Spire Motorsports Camaro
SVG retired his car to pit lane, and was ultimately classified 33rd.
There’s contact on the restart, and multiple cars go spinning. pic.twitter.com/L8hV6gV8SN
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 13, 2025
That set up a 14-lap dash to the chequered flag. Briscoe lead Logano, Larson, Bowman, and Hamlin on the restart.
Shod with four new tyres, Hamlin surged to the front and took the lead with four laps to go with a pass on Briscoe. Larson got by Briscoe too, taking second place. Briscoe ultimately wound up fourth, behind Bell.
With victory, Hamlin booked his place in the Championship 4 race at Phoenix.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Make/Model
|Laps/Diff
|Gap
|1
|11
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|267 laps
|2
|5
|Kyle Larson (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1.533
|1.533
|3
|20
|Christopher Bell (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|2.294
|0.761
|4
|19
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|2.381
|0.087
|5
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|2.846
|0.465
|6
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|4.258
|1.412
|7
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|4.456
|0.198
|8
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|5.032
|0.576
|9
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|5.085
|0.053
|10
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|5.571
|0.486
|11
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|5.679
|0.108
|12
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|6.043
|0.364
|13
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|7.844
|1.801
|14
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsport
|Chevrolet Camaro
|8.145
|0.301
|15
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|8.533
|0.388
|16
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|9.097
|0.564
|17
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|9.717
|0.62
|18
|9
|Chase Elliott (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|9.889
|0.172
|19
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|10.693
|0.804
|20
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|11.453
|0.76
|21
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|11.632
|0.179
|22
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|12.332
|0.7
|23
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|14.185
|1.853
|24
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|16.113
|1.928
|25
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.929
|13.816
|26
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford Mustang
|1 lap
|27
|7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1 lap
|28
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Racing
|Ford Mustang
|1 lap
|29
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|2 laps
|1 lap
|30
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet Camaro
|4 laps
|2 laps
|31
|78
|Katherine Legge
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|6 laps
|2 laps
|32
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|15 laps
|9 laps
|33
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|22 laps
|7 laps
|34
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|23 laps
|1 lap
|35
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford Mustang
|24 laps
|1 lap
|36
|24
|William Byron (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|32 laps
|8 laps
|37
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|34 laps
|2 laps
|38
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|197 laps
|163 laps
