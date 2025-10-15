Onboard video has shown just how close SVG came to rear-ending Michael McDowell on Lap 40 of the 267-lap race.

McDowell, in the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, was trying to pit from the middle of the track with van Gisbergen in tow, who just avoided the slowing car.

“Jesus Christ, McDowell,” said van Gisbergen’s spotter Josh Williams.

Immediately behind van Gisbergen was Erik Jones in the #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry, who had to get out of the gas too and only just avoided hitting the preceding #88 Trackhouse Racing Camaro.

“They need to park him for the fucking bullshit,” said Jones.

After the video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), van Gisbergen said he nearly rear-ended McDowell.

“I shat myself,” he wrote. “Almost went low before hitting the brakes.”

The near miss foreshadowed what was to come later in the race when William Byron rear-ended Ty Dillon.

In almost identical circumstances, #10 Kaulig Racing Camaro tried to pit from the middle of the track.

That left Byron in the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro with nowhere to go, rear-ending the #10 car at high speed.

A miscommunication between the respective drivers and the spotters was blamed for the incident.

“I never saw him wave,” said Byron.

“I didn’t see any indication he was pitting, and I thought the cycle was fully over. Nobody said anything to my spotter from what I know. I had zero idea.

“Everyone’s been wrapping the paint around the corner, and that’s what I was doing to have a good lap.

“I was watching him, thinking he missed the bottom a little bit, and then he just started slowing, and I just had no idea what was going on.

“I’m just devastated. I had no indication. Obviously, I wouldn’t have run full speed into the back of him.

“We were right there (for the win) with (Kyle Larson). I got loose and lost the lead. Just kind of pacing it.

“Just as good as we were and the race was going, for random (stuff) to happen like that, it just sucks. I can’t believe it. During the cycle, you’re anticipating guys pitting. It just sucks.”

Dillon told reporters that his spotter had told Byron he was planning to pit.

“My spotter told me he let (Byron’s) spotter know we were coming to pit road,” Dillon explaoned.

“Maybe I didn’t wave him off enough, but at this level, you kind of trust your spotters to do that. I don’t know what we do different.

“I’m not even looking out the mirror at that point. I’m just trying to hit my marks to get on pit road. He hit me hard. Unfortunate way for that to happen.

“That was pretty much the line I had taken (to the pits) all day. I don’t think I was egregious in that. Maybe just a lack of information being transferred.”

The NASCAR Cup Series continues with the YellaWood 400 at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday, October 20 (AEDT).

