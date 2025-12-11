This year marked the first time since 2011 that a NASCAR Cup Series car featured full Red Bull branding.

The #88 Red Bull-backed Chevrolet Camaro came in at 10th on Lionel Racing’s top-selling die-casts.

The list also included the #87 Red Bull-backed Chevrolet Camaro driven by van Gisbergen’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Connor Zilisch, coming in at eighth on the list.

The most-sold die-cast of 2025 was the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro of JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier.

JR Motorsports swept the top three on Lionel Racing’s list, with second going to the #8 Budweiser baseball throwback late model Chevrolet Camaro. Third went to the raced version of the #40 Allgaier Camaro.

Lionel Racing sells its die-casts in 1:64 and 1:24 scales.

Lionel Racing’s top 10 most-sold die-casts of 2025

1. Justin Allgaier – #40 JR Motorsports Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro

2. Dale Earnhardt – #8 Budweiser baseball throwback Camaro latemodel

3. Justin Allgaier – #40 JR Motorsports Traveller Whiskey Camaro (raced version)

4. Chase Elliott – #9 NAPA Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Camaro (race-winning version)

5. William Byron – #24 Axalta Daytona 500 Camaro (race-winning version)

6. Kyle Larson – #5 Hendrickcars.com championship-winning Camaro

7. Kyle Larson – #5 Hendrickcars.com Phoenix Camaro (raced version)

8. Connor Zilisch – #87 Red Bull Camaro

9. Josh Berry – #21 Motorcraft Las Vegas Ford Mustang (race-winning version)

10. Shane van Gisbergen – #88 Red Bull Camaro

For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com