The Richard Petty Motorsports-built car won the 2011 race at The Glen and was used in the famous 2012 race.

That year, Ambrose beat Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski in what is still arguably the greatest finish to a road course race in Cup Series history.

Ambrose’s two wins Watkins Glen were the only victories in his NASCAR Cup Series brief career from 2009 to 2014.

He claimed five wins in the second-tier Xfinity Series (then Nationwide Series). Four of his wins in the second division came at Watkins Glen with his only other win at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada.

This week, the car was put on a dyno at Brisbane-based tuning shop JW Automotive ahead of its first on-track laps in more than a decade.

The car was imported to Australia by a private collector in 2023, carrying the 2011 race-winning livery.

Taking to social media on Monday, Luff teased the forthcoming test.

“Excited to shake this down tomorrow,” he wrote.

“Been 20 years since I last drove Marcos’s car.”

Ambrose and Luff drove together in the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 in 2005 with Stone Brothers Racing.

They finished 14th at Sandown and failed to finish at Mount Panorama after the infamous crash with Greg Murphy at The Cutting.