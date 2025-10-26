The Trackhouse Racing driver qualified 22nd for Monday’s 500-lapper at the famous concrete bullring, which will decide who the remaining Championship 4 drivers will be.

SVG clocked a 19.462s to end up 0.176s behind pole position winner William Byron in the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

Byron will line up alongside the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry of Ty Gibbs.

Heading to Martinsville, Byron is below the cut-off line in fifth with Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott behind him in sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively.

All four drivers are effectively in a must-win situation with Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson at +37 and +36 points above the cut-off line.

“It’s great. It’s not the race though,” said Byron of his pole position lap.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do tomorrow. Felt good in practice and felt decent there in qualifying.

“It’s so cold, it took a while for the tyres to come in. It feels nice. First pole at Martinsville is always good. We usually struggle to qualify well here.

“Just excited for tomorrow. It’s a big challenge and that’s what counts. After 500 laps, we’ll see how we are.

“It’s going to be similar conditions [tomorrow] to what it is now,” he added.

“It’s going to be really chilly and the track is going to change a bunch, so we’ve just got to do a good job communicating, talking through it, and making the right adjustments inside the car.”

Van Gisbergen was the second-best Trackhouse Racing driver, behind 13th-placed Ross Chastain in the #1 and ahead of 30th-placed Daniel Suarez in the #99 car.

Ahead of the weekend, SVG commented on the skills needed to master Martinsville.

“It’s still difficult but there is more downshift and a bit more technique with braking, and how you can use your tools and how you get the car into the corners,” he explained.

“I am able to influence it (the car) a little more as a driver, unlike, the big ovals.

“You still see the regular oval drivers that are amazing at Martinsville. It’s a tough track. I got a decent result there last year, 12th, with some strategy.

“It’s a crazy race, I really enjoy racing there.”

The NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway gets underway at 5am AEDT on Monday, with coverage live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway

Pos Num Driver Team Car Lap Diff Gap 1 24 William Byron (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.286 2 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 19.288 0.002 0.002 3 5 Kyle Larson (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.315 0.029 0.027 4 22 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske Ford Mustang 19.322 0.036 0.007 5 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 19.347 0.061 0.025 6 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Racing Ford Mustang 19.348 0.062 0.001 7 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.352 0.066 0.004 8 9 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.353 0.067 0.001 9 19 Chase Briscoe (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 19.376 0.090 0.023 10 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 19.393 0.107 0.017 11 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.399 0.113 0.006 12 20 Christopher Bell (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 19.401 0.115 0.002 13 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.408 0.122 0.007 14 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 19.411 0.125 0.003 15 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.417 0.131 0.006 16 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 19.433 0.147 0.016 17 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.437 0.151 0.004 18 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 19.438 0.152 0.001 19 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 19.453 0.167 0.015 20 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.455 0.169 0.002 21 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 19.459 0.173 0.004 22 88 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.462 0.176 0.003 23 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 19.505 0.219 0.043 24 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 19.511 0.225 0.006 25 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 19.52 0.234 0.009 26 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.526 0.240 0.006 27 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 19.53 0.244 0.004 28 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 19.53 0.244 0.000 29 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 19.559 0.273 0.029 30 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.56 0.274 0.001 31 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Team Penske Ford Mustang 19.606 0.320 0.046 32 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro 19.629 0.343 0.023 33 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.648 0.362 0.019 34 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.67 0.384 0.022 35 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 19.704 0.418 0.034 36 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang 19.832 0.546 0.128 37 66 Casey Mears Garage 66 Ford Mustang 19.895 0.609 0.063

