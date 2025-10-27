The Trackhouse Racing driver began the 500-lapper from 22nd and ran around the top 10 for much of the contest – finishing Stage 1 in 12th and Stage 2 in eighth.
Stage 3 proved the difference. The #88 Chevrolet Camaro struggled for rear grip in the cool conditions and struggled to fire off the corners.
Van Gisbergen eventually began to run times as quick as the top three drivers once his tyres came in, but it was too late.
Ultimately, SVG couldn’t make headway, and on a late restart could only claim 14th.
“Good job guys,” van Gisbergen said to his Trackhouse Racing team on the radio.
“Our cars are getting better and you guys are getting me through it. Awesome job.
“We’re getting there. I feel like this result should have been better but that’s all right.”
The race was won by Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron, who came into the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series season in a must-win position.
Byron dominated the contest, leading more than 300 laps in the #24 Chevrolet Camaro to book his Championship 4 spot.
However, it did require some aggression. With 43 laps to go, Byron put the bumper to then-race leader Ryan Blaney in the #12 Team Penske Ford Mustang to retake the lead.
Bryon survived a late race restart to beat Blaney to the chequered flag by 0.717s.
Like Byron, Blaney was in a must-win position to clinch a Championship 4 berth, and ultimately came up short.
Blaney’s drive was commendable in its own right, having qualified a lowly 31st
Third went to Chase Elliott in the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro while Ross Chastain was the best non-Playoffs driver in fourth.
The Championship 4 drivers who will go head-to-head at Phoenix are Denny Hamlin (#11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry), Chase Brisceo (#19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry), William Byron (#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro), and Kyle Larson (#5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro).
Joey Logano (#22 Team Penske Ford Mustang) and Christopher Bell (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry) were eliminated alongside Elliott and Blaney.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|24
|William Byron (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|500
|2
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|500
|0.717
|0.717
|3
|9
|Chase Elliott (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|500
|1.738
|1.021
|4
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|500
|2.511
|0.773
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|500
|3.418
|0.907
|6
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|500
|3.716
|0.298
|7
|20
|Christopher Bell (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|500
|4.326
|0.610
|8
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|500
|4.538
|0.212
|9
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|500
|4.892
|0.354
|10
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford Mustang
|500
|5.874
|0.982
|11
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|500
|6.005
|0.131
|12
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|500
|6.428
|0.423
|13
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|500
|6.605
|0.177
|14
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|500
|7.050
|0.445
|15
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|500
|7.351
|0.301
|16
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|500
|7.523
|0.172
|17
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Racing
|Ford Mustang
|500
|15.795
|8.272
|18
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|500
|16.27
|0.475
|19
|7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|499
|1 lap
|20
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|499
|1 lap
|21
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|499
|1 lap
|22
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|499
|1 lap
|23
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|499
|1 lap
|24
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|499
|1 lap
|25
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|498
|2 laps
|1 lap
|26
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|498
|2 laps
|27
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsport
|Chevrolet Camaro
|498
|2 laps
|28
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|497
|3 laps
|1 lap
|29
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|497
|3 laps
|30
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|497
|3 laps
|31
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|497
|3 laps
|32
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford Mustang
|488
|12 laps
|9 laps
|33
|66
|Casey Mears
|Garage 66
|Ford Mustang
|478
|22 laps
|10 laps
|34
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|406
|94 laps
|72 laps
|35
|11
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|334
|166 laps
|72 laps
|36
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|323
|177 laps
|11 laps
|37
|19
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|295
|205 laps
|28 laps
