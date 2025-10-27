The Trackhouse Racing driver began the 500-lapper from 22nd and ran around the top 10 for much of the contest – finishing Stage 1 in 12th and Stage 2 in eighth.

Stage 3 proved the difference. The #88 Chevrolet Camaro struggled for rear grip in the cool conditions and struggled to fire off the corners.

Van Gisbergen eventually began to run times as quick as the top three drivers once his tyres came in, but it was too late.

Ultimately, SVG couldn’t make headway, and on a late restart could only claim 14th.

“Good job guys,” van Gisbergen said to his Trackhouse Racing team on the radio.

“Our cars are getting better and you guys are getting me through it. Awesome job.

“We’re getting there. I feel like this result should have been better but that’s all right.”

The race was won by Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron, who came into the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series season in a must-win position.

Byron dominated the contest, leading more than 300 laps in the #24 Chevrolet Camaro to book his Championship 4 spot.

However, it did require some aggression. With 43 laps to go, Byron put the bumper to then-race leader Ryan Blaney in the #12 Team Penske Ford Mustang to retake the lead.

Bryon survived a late race restart to beat Blaney to the chequered flag by 0.717s.

Like Byron, Blaney was in a must-win position to clinch a Championship 4 berth, and ultimately came up short.

Blaney’s drive was commendable in its own right, having qualified a lowly 31st

Third went to Chase Elliott in the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro while Ross Chastain was the best non-Playoffs driver in fourth.

The Championship 4 drivers who will go head-to-head at Phoenix are Denny Hamlin (#11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry), Chase Brisceo (#19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry), William Byron (#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro), and Kyle Larson (#5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro).

Joey Logano (#22 Team Penske Ford Mustang) and Christopher Bell (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry) were eliminated alongside Elliott and Blaney.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway

Pos Num Driver Team Car Laps Diff Gap 1 24 William Byron (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 500 2 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Team Penske Ford Mustang 500 0.717 0.717 3 9 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 500 1.738 1.021 4 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 500 2.511 0.773 5 5 Kyle Larson (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 500 3.418 0.907 6 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 500 3.716 0.298 7 20 Christopher Bell (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 500 4.326 0.610 8 22 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske Ford Mustang 500 4.538 0.212 9 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 500 4.892 0.354 10 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 500 5.874 0.982 11 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 500 6.005 0.131 12 54 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 500 6.428 0.423 13 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 500 6.605 0.177 14 88 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 500 7.050 0.445 15 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 500 7.351 0.301 16 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 500 7.523 0.172 17 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Racing Ford Mustang 500 15.795 8.272 18 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 500 16.27 0.475 19 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 499 1 lap 20 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 499 1 lap 21 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 499 1 lap 22 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 499 1 lap 23 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 499 1 lap 24 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 499 1 lap 25 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 498 2 laps 1 lap 26 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 498 2 laps 27 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro 498 2 laps 28 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 497 3 laps 1 lap 29 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 497 3 laps 30 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 497 3 laps 31 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 497 3 laps 32 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang 488 12 laps 9 laps 33 66 Casey Mears Garage 66 Ford Mustang 478 22 laps 10 laps 34 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 406 94 laps 72 laps 35 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 334 166 laps 72 laps 36 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 323 177 laps 11 laps 37 19 Chase Briscoe (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 295 205 laps 28 laps

