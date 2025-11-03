Hamlin dominated the championship-deciding race at Phoenix, leading the most laps of any driver – 208 of 319.

Larson, meanwhile, didn’t lead a lap.

Ironically, it was Larson’s teammate William Byron who brought the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro back into the contest.

Hamlin, in the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, led with three laps to go before second-placed Byron suffered a right front puncture and hit the wall to bring out the caution.

That set up an overtime finish. The majority of cars pitted, headed by Hamlin, who took four tyres while Larson took two.

Larson lined up fifth while Hamlin restarted 10th. That proved the difference. Despite having a tyre advantage, Hamlin couldn’t make up enough ground on the low line to while Larson ripped around the outside to finish third, just behind race winner Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski.

“We did the best job we could,” said Larson.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it. Like, we didn’t lead a lap today. Somehow won the championship.

“It had a lot more grip than I anticipated,” Larson said of the final restart.

“We got lucky with the final caution. I was really hoping we were going to take two (tyres) again.

“I felt like I learned a lot on that restart, bombing (Turns 1 and 2) really hard. I thought I could do the same thing if we got another one.

“Just unbelievable. What a year by this Hendrick Motorsports, (crew chief) Cliff Daniels, everybody, his leadership, his complete leadership. Just showed that whole race.

“Keeping us all motivated. Always having a plan. All of that. That’s just the story of our season. Again, just unbelievable. I cannot believe it. This is insane.”

Larson’s win came despite his own issues.

He suffered a puncture and fought his way back from being a lap down, electing to take two tyres on the second-to-lap pit stop of the race to surge back in contention.

“I’m just speechless,” he added.

“I can’t believe it. We had an average car at best. We had the right-front go down, lost a lap. Got saved by the caution. Did the wave-around.

“Was really bad that run. We took two tyres. I was like, ‘Oh, God, here we go. We’re going to go to the back now’.”

More to come.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson gets it done at Phoenix! https://t.co/6E6sxn6Cfs pic.twitter.com/Wk6Io6vG0R — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) November 2, 2025

