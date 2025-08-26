Brown will once again be backed by Mobile X as well as Shaw and Partners and Southern Cross Truck Rentals in a continuation of a deal from his short-lived Chicago cameo.

Kaulig Racing will run Brown in the #11 Chevrolet Camaro, which was campaigned by Josh Williams until his sudden split.

Brown returned to the United States in recent days and attended the latest NASCAR event at Daytona where he caught up with former Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen.

Brown is one of two Australians set to race at Portland, with Jack Perkins making a return with Joe Gibbs Racing in the #19 Toyota Supra.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway will be live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports on Sunday, August 31 from 9:30am AEST.